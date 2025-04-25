There’s something about video games that makes them more than just entertainment — they shape you. As someone who grew up alongside games, they’ve been more than just a hobby. They were teachers, companions, and mirrors to parts of myself I hadn’t yet understood.

These five games didn’t just leave an impression — they left a lesson. Each of them arrived in my life at just the right time, and in their own unique way, they changed me. This isn’t just a list of great titles — it’s a heartfelt tribute to some of the greatest games that helped raise me, shape me, and teach me how to live.

5 Deus Ex: Human Revolution

The future is what we shape, not what we inherit