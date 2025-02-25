The base of Linux and Windows users have strong arguments for their preferred operating system and software. However, some Linux tools have features that make Windows alternatives seem left in the dust. While a Windows tool may look modern and have fancy graphical effects, it doesn’t mean the feature set compares to Linux tools.

Some Linux software tools have always been more powerful, while others have been included with the OS with more features and capabilities. On the other hand, certain Windows alternatives weren’t ever really that great to begin with.

6 Krita

A more powerful MS Paint

I have a soft spot for Microsoft Paint. It has been available on Windows forever and offers quick tools for editing photos and screenshots. However, Krita offers more editing tools than Paint. It has more brushes, color spaces, image mirroring, and sketching. If you want a Paint alternative with more power, check out Krita, which is cross-platform and works with Windows, macOS, and Linux.

If you are into digital painting, it's a great way to manage your projects. Select from many blank canvases and dive into your digital art projects. Krita includes a user-friendly responsive interface that doesn't require too much of a learning curve if you are familiar with other digital painting apps. Krita is a far more powerful Linux tool that makes Pain seem old and abandoned when you put them against each other head-to-head.

5 EverSticky

A better Sticky Notes app

Source: Snapstore

Sticky Notes has been available on Windows for years without much development. It’s good for jotting down notes, and you can share them. They are integrated with note-taking apps like OneNote, for example. Most Linux distros don’t include a “sticky notes-style” app. However, if you like to jot down notes on Linux, you can download EverSticky. It allows you to sync your notes with Evernote to access them between devices. The best part is that you don’t need a paid Evernote plan to use EverSticky.

4 KdenLive

Microsoft's Clipchamp? Seriously?

I remember when Windows XP included Windows Movie Maker to create, edit, and share videos. It included a basic drag-and-drop option to start building your movies; you could splice them into sections and add titles, credits, and music. However, Microsoft officially ditched it in 2017 when it became part of the Windows Essentials software suite. The company tried reviving video editing with the Photos app, but that’s a clunky experience at best. Now, the company is pushing a separate app for video creation and editing called Clipchamp.

It was light on features when first introduced unless you paid for it, and the experience is similar.

While Clipchamp continues to gain features, they are long overdue. KdenLive, which has been available on Linux for years, puts it to shame in terms of features and editing videos to your liking by slipping clips, adding music, tracks, title screens, and more. Like most on this list, it is a free, open-source video editing tool with many options.

3 Gimp

Image manipulation that Windows doesn’t have

Windows has Paint and the Photos app to edit photos and other images, but it doesn’t include the powerful photo and image-editing features of Gimp. A lot of people skip paying a ton of money for image-editing software and instead use Gimp. It is a free and open-source app with nearly the same features as the more expensive commercial software.

It is lighter on system resources than Photoshop, includes complimentary features, and Windows doesn’t have a photo and image-editing app that compares to GIMP. Paint.NET is a Windows alternative that compares with some photo and image editing, with support for layers and effects, but Gimp has been a more powerful choice for decades.

2 VLC

The king of media apps