Task Manager is one of the more useful tools for power users on Windows 11. Almost everyone uses it to some extent, particularly when an annoying app freezes and you need to kill it. For that usage, Task Manager does the job perfectly fine.

But if you want to get serious about managing your running processes, then you probably want to look into some alternatives, and perhaps surprisingly, there are quite a few of them. There have been plenty of tools for this purpose throughout the years, and I took a bunch of them for a spin to highlight the best ones you can use today. So let's take a look at some of the options you should probably be using instead of the built-in Task Manager.

4 Process Lasso

Process Lasso is one of the simpler solutions on this list, but it doesn't make it any less interesting. Much like Task Manager, Process Lasso lets you see all your running processes with a wide range of details, including their priority level, CPU affinity, number of threads and memory being used, and much more. You also get an overview of the CPU and RAM usage across your system, so you can keep an eye on the overall state of things.

Of course, there are plenty of ways you can use Process Lasso to change things, too. You can set a different priority level for each process, or select the CPU affinity for that process, meaning it will prefer running on a specific CPU core compared to others. Priority levels can be set separately for memory access and I/O access, and you can also trim a process's memory usage, limit the number of instances, and more.

Process Lasso also includes a ProBalance feature that tries to monitor and enforce certain settings to ensure your PC keeps running smoothly, and there's also a watchdog option that monitors specific processes and limits their resource usage according to your preference.

There's quite a bit to dive into here, and as a bonus, this app actually supports dark mode on Windows 11, so if you're someone working on your PC day and night, you can give your eyes a bit of rest. It's definitely worth checking out.

