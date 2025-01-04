Summary A prototype removes the need for a GPU power cable, improving airflow.

The new 12-volt motherboard features a 50-pin design to supply 1500W to multiple components.

The prototype requires a BTF3.0 compliant PSU, motherboard, and case for use.

If you've ever built a PC before, you'll know what it's like to wrestle the many-headed hydra of a PSU. Not only do you have to ensure that every plug socket has a cable attached to it, but you also (or rather, should) ensure that everything is kept neat. Well, if one prototype proves successful, you may not need to attach a power cable to your GPU anymore, as people are working on powering it entirely through the motherboard.

This prototype removes the need for a GPU power cable

As announced in a post by Uniko's Hardware, this 12-volt motherboard features a 50-pin design that can supply 1500W to multiple components all at once, including the GPU. It should cut down the number of cables dramatically and improve airflow in the process.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like you can just take out your current motherboard, slap this one in, and call it a day. The prototype requires that the motherboard, the PSU, and the case all comply with the BTF 3.0 standard. However, it's a promising insight into how our computers may look in the future.

In the meantime, we'll have to stick with the more traditional method of powering our PCs. If you're still a little confused over what specifications are important when buying new components, check out all the things you should look for when buying a new PSU.