PowerShell is a handy tool for troubleshooting network issues, automating tasks, managing configurations, or building solutions. But if you're just starting out, it might feel a bit tricky to get the hang of. We’ll discuss some tips to help you get the most out of PowerShell and write scripts that are effective and easy to tweak and reuse in different situations. Like English spelling and grammar rules, PowerShell best practices and style guidelines almost always have exceptions. Still, we’ll discuss a baseline for command design, programming, and formatting to help you avoid common problems.

Related 6 PowerShell commands for troubleshooting Windows problems PowerShell can be a useful troubleshooting tool

5 Keep the formatting clean

You'll thank yourself later

The PowerShell interpreter doesn’t care about how pretty your code looks. It processes everything line by line, which means you can write your whole script in one line as long as the statements are separated. But when you come back to that mess later, you’ll regret it.

Many beginners at PowerShell struggle with consistent formatting, but adopting a structured style early on can save time and frustration. Adding comments to explain specific parts of your script is invaluable. What’s clear to you now might be confusing when revisited later. Use full cmdlet names for clarity, and maintain consistent bracket styles throughout your code.

For better organization, write reusable functions and call them at the end of your script (more on this below). Use indentation to create a clear visual structure, making script blocks easier to distinguish. Adding spaces around operators like + or = also improves readability.

4 Use meaningful and consistent naming conventions

Variables like $x won't cut it

PowerShell scripts are easier to maintain and share when you use meaningful names for variables, functions, and files. A variable named $x might make sense in a short script, but in larger projects, descriptive names like $UserList or $ServerStatus help avoid confusion.

Adopting consistent naming conventions also improves readability and reduces errors. For example, you could use camelCase for variables ($userCount), PascalCase for functions (Get-UserList), and SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE for constants ($MAX_RETRY_LIMIT). Stick to one system in your scripts to make debugging and collaboration simpler.

If you’re working in a team, consider establishing and documenting naming conventions so everyone follows the same structure.

3 Write modular and reusable functions

Say no to monolithic scripts

Instead of writing monolithic scripts, break your code into smaller, reusable functions. Functions let you group related commands, making your scripts more organized and easier to debug.

When creating functions, follow a consistent naming pattern, such as starting with a verb (e.g., Get, Set, Start) and using nouns to describe what the function does (Get-UserList). PowerShell includes a list of approved verbs you can reference to maintain consistency.

Write functions with clear inputs (parameters) and outputs to make them flexible. For example, instead of hard coding a username in your script, allow it to be passed as a parameter. Document your functions with comments or use the help feature by adding a <# .SYNOPSIS description here#> block to provide usage details.

2 Minimize dependencies

Keep your scripts portable and independent

Keeping your scripts portable and independent of external dependencies makes them more reliable across different environments. For example, avoid hard coding file paths or relying on specific versions of software unless absolutely necessary.

When dependencies are unavoidable, document them clearly in your script’s header comments or as part of its deployment instructions. Use PowerShell's Test-Path cmdlet or similar checks to confirm prerequisites are available before running critical parts of your script.

Where possible, use built-in PowerShell cmdlets instead of external tools. This reduces compatibility issues and simplifies script maintenance.

1 Use try-catch-finally

Because errors are inevitable

Errors are inevitable, but you can handle them gracefully with try-catch-finally blocks. This practice ensures your scripts can recover from unexpected issues without crashing or leaving systems in an unstable state.

For example, if your script involves connecting to a remote server, use a try block to attempt the connection, a catch block to handle any failures, and a final block to clean up resources. Here’s a simple example:

This approach not only makes your scripts more robust but also makes debugging easier by providing clear error messages and controlled execution paths.

Make the most out of PowerShell

PowerShell is arguably one of the best apps in Windows. You can use it to automate a ton of tasks or troubleshoot common problems. If you’re unfamiliar with it, our ultimate guide to PowerShell in Windows 11 can help. Get started with these PowerShell commands or scripts.