There is only a limited amount of time during your day. Things get busy, and you fall behind in your work. I am always looking for tools to boost productivity on Windows. One way of doing this is to use PowerShell to speed up my workflow. Several scripts can be run in the CLI to automate tasks, so you don’t need to work through the GUI and can focus on more important matters.

Plus, since PowerShell is an open-source CLI, you can run it on platforms other than Windows. Many commands and scripts will work on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. Any time you want to speed up your workflow, using the CLI will be faster than navigating the GUI. With scripts, you can also tweak them and build upon them to improve how it functions on your specific system.

6 Move Files and folders

Copy files and folders and delete them from the source to save space

Moving files and folders from one location to another is typically faster using the CLI. File Explorer can be clunky, and once items are copied over, you need to go back to the source directory to delete them to save space. The Move-item cmdlet automates the process. It copies files and folders to a new directory and automatically deletes the ones in the source directory. This is the basic idea of getting started by moving one file.

Move-Item -Path “C:\source path” -Destination “D:\destination path”

For instance, to move and delete an image file from the destination, you use something similar to the following, but replace the source and destination path accordingly.

5 View users and account types

The easy way to see all user accounts

If you are the administrator of a shared Windows 11 PC, your workflow might involve managing users and accounts on it. A simple cmdlet will show you all users with an account and their type. This saves you time by not having to navigate through the Settings app or going through Lusrmgr to view them. Just use the following.

Get-LocalUser

That simply generates a list of users and a description of their accounts. If you want to step things up a notch and generate a report of current and disabled users, users who haven’t logged into the system in the past 30 days, users with passwords that never expire and more, you can run the following.

# Get all local users

Write-Host "All local users:" -ForegroundColor Cyan

Get-LocalUser | Format-Table Name, Enabled, LastLogon

# Get a specific user by name

$specificUser = "Administrator"

Write-Host "`nDetails for user '$specificUser':" -ForegroundColor Cyan

Get-LocalUser -Name $specificUser | Format-List Name, FullName, Enabled, LastLogon, PasswordLastSet, PasswordExpires

# Get disabled users

Write-Host "`nDisabled users:" -ForegroundColor Cyan

Get-LocalUser | Where-Object { -not $_.Enabled } | Format-Table Name, LastLogon

# Get users who haven't logged in for the last 30 days

$thirtyDaysAgo = (Get-Date).AddDays(-30)

Write-Host "`nUsers who haven't logged in for 30 days:" -ForegroundColor Cyan

Get-LocalUser | Where-Object { $_.LastLogon -lt $thirtyDaysAgo -and $_.Enabled } | Format-Table Name, LastLogon

# Get users with passwords that never expire

Write-Host "`nUsers with passwords that never expire:" -ForegroundColor Cyan

Get-LocalUser | Where-Object { $_.PasswordExpires -eq $null } | Format-Table Name, PasswordLastSet

# Export all user information to CSV

$csvPath = "$env:USERPROFILE\Desktop\LocalUsers.csv"

Get-LocalUser | Select-Object Name, Enabled, LastLogon, PasswordLastSet, PasswordExpires |

Export-Csv -Path $csvPath -NoTypeInformation

Write-Host "`nLocal user information exported to: $csvPath" -ForegroundColor Green

Once you know what you're dealing with, you can manage the account privileges and delete old ones that are no longer needed. In addition, this will save space on your drive, so you have room for your real work. Of course, you can change the parameters to suit your needs and have the CSV report saved to a location that works best for you.

4 Reinstall the Microsoft Store

When you need apps, but the Store isn’t working