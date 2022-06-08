Microsoft PowerToys suite goes native ARM with the latest update

Microsoft has released a new stable version of its PowerToys software suite. Version 0.59 marks the first official build of PowerToys designed to run natively on ARM computers. Every module of the PowerToys package, including the installer, has been recompiled for the ARM64 architecture, which brings better performance and improved efficiency while using less memory.

Notably, Microsoft started laying out the ARM groundwork during the 0.58 release cycle. However, the previous version of PowerToys didn’t ship the compiled ARM64 binaries. As a result, performance on ARM devices wasn’t as good as that of native ARM64 applications. Now that the native ARM version of PowerToys is available via stable channel, it will significantly improve the overall user experience on devices like the Surface Pro X in comparison to the older builds that ran through emulation.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

There’s still another notable addition, which is support for up to 4 modifier keys for shortcuts in Keyboard Manager. The team has also completed Power Rename’s transition to WinUI 3.

Aside from that, version 0.59 includes fixes, tweaks, and other improvements to a wide range of the included apps in PowerToys. You can see the full changelog below:

What's new in PowerToys 0.59 General Some typos were fixed. Thanks @eltociear, @rcmaehl and @ShyPixie! ARM64 ARM64 support now fully added!

Fixed PowerRename to work on ARM64.

Fixed File Explorer tools to work on ARM64.

Made changes for the installer projects to build ARM64 installers.

Configured the CI and Release pipelines to build for ARM64.

Added ARM64 build status to the README. Always on Top Fixed an issue where the borders where sticking around when a window was minimized with Win+D. FancyZones Fixed a bug that was consuming CPU cycles when the default layout was set.

Fixed a bug where apps were not opened in their last known zones due to Virtual Desktop ID changes.

Fixed a bug that was snapping popup menus opened by applications.

Fixed a bug causing windows not to be snapped under some configurations. Image Resizer No longer tries to change metadata on files that were not actually resized. Thanks @adamchilders! File explorer add-ons Fixed a bug where modules depending on WebView2 would be limited to opening files smaller than 2 MB. Now the resulting html is generated into a temporary file before presenting it.

Add a viewBox attribute to svg files that don’t have one so that the preview tries to show the whole image.

Remove scrollbar that was showing when rendering svg thumbnails. Keyboard Manager Now up to four modifier keys can be used in shortcuts. This will allow you to use the Office key (which sends Win+Ctrl+Shift+Alt), for example.

Fixed a bug locking Keyboard Manager when two shortcut mapping were pressed at the same time.

Removed event spam for certain telemetry events. PowerRename Ported to use WinUI 3 instead of WinUI 2. PowerToys Run The Services plugin is able to search for parts of the name, display name or the service type or state. Thanks @htcfreek!

The Services plugin now supports the startup type ‘Automatic (Delayed Autostart)’. Thanks @htcfreek!

The Services plugin now has tooltips for large service names and other UI improvements. Thanks @htcfreek!

The TimeDate plugin gave results for queries containing just numbers on global queries. This has been fixed. Thanks @htcfreek!

We’ve introduced a throttle before a query is done to ensure typing is done to increase performance. Thanks @shandsj!

Fixed a crash in WebSearch when there’s an empty pattern setup for the system’s default browser.

Fixed a bug where VSCodeWorkspaces was not finding portable installations of VSCode. Thanks @harvastum!

The Calculator plugin reacts better to invalid input and internal errors. Thanks @htcfreek!

The Calculator plugin can now be configured to use the US number format instead of the system one. Thanks @htcfreek!

The Folder plugin supports paths containing “/”. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Settings Now the UI for adding excluded apps for FindMyMouse is disabled when the module is disabled. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Text was improved in the Settings UI for File Explorer. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!

Settings won’t try to launch if everything runs elevated in the machine, and a warning message is shown instead.

Some minor UI fixes. Thanks @niels9001!

The Settings screen should now open correctly if the OOBE screen was opened first.

The rounded corner settings for FancyZones now only show on Windows 11. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed a UI freeze when entering the Keyboard Manager page with clean settings.

Fixed a UI glitch where a message was being shown that all PowerToys Run plugins were disabled when using the search function. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Upgraded the Windows App SDK runtimes to 1.1.0, fixing an issue where Settings wouldn’t start with UAC off and improving performance. Runner Auto-update takes into account if it’s running on x64 or arm64 to download the right installer. Installer Updated the .NET dependency to 6.0.5.

The installer is now built using a beta version of Wix 3.14 for arm64 support.

Added the VC++ Redistributable binary as a requirement.

The Windows App SDK runtime binaries are being shipped with PowerToys instead of running its installer. This should fix most of the install issues with 0.58. Development New action added to GitHub to publish the winget package to PowerToys.

New action added to GitHub to publish for the Microsoft Store. Thanks azchohfi!

Documentation for installing the Windows App SDK dependencies and building the installer was updated.

FxCop removed from the PowerToys Run TimeZone plugin and was replaced with NetAnalyzers. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Known issues in PowerToys 0.59 Known issues There are reports of users who are unable to open the Settings window. This is being caused by incompatibilities with some applications (RTSS RivaTuner Statistics Server and MSI AfterBurner are known examples of this). If you’re affected by this, please check the linked issue to verify if any of the presented solutions works for you.

If you haven’t yet, you can download the latest version of PowerToys from its GitHub repository, or you can search for it on the Microsoft Store. If you already have PowerToys installed, you should be prompted to download version 0.59 automatically.

Download PowerToys: GitHub || Microsoft Store

Source: PowerToys Github