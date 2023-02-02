Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for PowerToys, its suite of tools for power users of Windows 11 and Windows 10. The latest update brings us to version 0.67, and the highlight of the release is the new quick launcher panel, which lives in the system tray.

This is a panel you can open to see shortcuts to your most commonly used tools from PowerToys, such as the Hosts File Editor, Text Extractor, and so on. This means you won't need to create complex keyboard shortcuts or open the main PowerToys window every time you want to use them, so it can save you precious time. Different tools can be pinned or removed from the launcher, and you can re-arrange them at will, too.

Screenshot of the PowerToys quick launcher

Aside from that, this release is mostly about code quality improvements. Microsoft has added a new option in PowerToys Run that allows you to use the Tab key to move through search results and not other buttons in the interface. The Quick Accent tool has also been updated with additional characters for more languages, such as Hebrew, along with new characters for dashes.

It's not the biggest update yet, but Microsoft has consistently been adding new tools to PowerToys. Recently, File Locksmith was added to let users see what programs are using a certain file, and the Text Extractor tool is also a fairly recent addition, allowing you to extract text from an image.

For a full list of the smaller improvements and fixes in this release, you can find it below:

If you haven't yet, you can download PowerToys from the project's official GitHub page, as well as through the Microsoft Store.