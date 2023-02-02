Microsoft has released PowerToys 0.67, and it makes it easier to launch your most common PowerToys from the system tray.

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for PowerToys, its suite of tools for power users of Windows 11 and Windows 10. The latest update brings us to version 0.67, and the highlight of the release is the new quick launcher panel, which lives in the system tray.

This is a panel you can open to see shortcuts to your most commonly used tools from PowerToys, such as the Hosts File Editor, Text Extractor, and so on. This means you won't need to create complex keyboard shortcuts or open the main PowerToys window every time you want to use them, so it can save you precious time. Different tools can be pinned or removed from the launcher, and you can re-arrange them at will, too.

Aside from that, this release is mostly about code quality improvements. Microsoft has added a new option in PowerToys Run that allows you to use the Tab key to move through search results and not other buttons in the interface. The Quick Accent tool has also been updated with additional characters for more languages, such as Hebrew, along with new characters for dashes.

It's not the biggest update yet, but Microsoft has consistently been adding new tools to PowerToys. Recently, File Locksmith was added to let users see what programs are using a certain file, and the Text Extractor tool is also a fairly recent addition, allowing you to extract text from an image.

For a full list of the smaller improvements and fixes in this release, you can find it below:

Awake Disable instead of hiding "Keep screen on" option. FancyZones Refactored and improved code quality. File explorer add-ons Fixed escaping HTML-sensitive characters when previewing developer files. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Image Resizer Improved code quality around a silent crash that was being reported to Microsoft servers. PowerToys Run Add option to tab through results only. Thanks @maws6502!

System plugin - Updated Recycle Bin command to allow opening the Recycle Bin. Thanks @htcfreek!

System plugin - Improved Recycle Bin command to not block PT Run while the deletion is running. Thanks @htcfreek!

System plugin - Small other changes to improve the usability of the Recycle Bin command. Thanks @htcfreek!

WindowWalker plugin - Show all open windows with action keyword. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Quick Accent Added dashes characters. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Added Estonian characters. Thanks @jovark!

Added Hebrew characters. Thanks @Evyatar-E!

Added diacritical marks. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Added Norwegian characters. Thanks @norwayman22! Settings Fixed URL click crash on the "What's New" screen.

Added quick access system tray launcher. Thanks @niels9001! Documentation Added PowerToys disk usage footprint document.

Fixed some grammar issues on main readme / Wiki. Thanks @CanePlayz! Development Verify notice.md file and used NuGet packages are synced.

Turned on C++ code analysis and incrementally fixing warnings.

Automatically add list of .NET Runtime deps to Installer during build. Thanks @snickler!

Move all installer registry entries to HKCU.

Refactor installer - extract module related stuff from Product.wxs to per-module .wxs file.

Enhance ARM64 build configuration verification. Thanks @snickler!

Helped identify a WebView2 issue affecting PowerToys File explorer add-ons, which has been fixed upstream and released as an update through the usual Windows Update channels. read more

If you haven't yet, you can download PowerToys from the project's official GitHub page, as well as through the Microsoft Store.