Key Takeaways PowerToys version 0.75.0 is now available, offering new UI changes and functionalities that will please users who want to customize their operating system for increased productivity.

The three main features in this version include an environment variables editor with profiles, a new dashboard homepage in the settings utility, and a previewer in the Peek toy for File Explorer.

Other improvements in this update include bug fixes and usability enhancements for various utilities like Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer add-ons, Image Resizer, and more.

PowerToys is one of the most useful Windows utilities out there, especially if you're looking to customize your operating system in a bid to boost productivity. The open source tool regularly receives updates spearheaded by the community and stewarded by Microsoft. Today, version 0.75 of the software is available with several UI changes and new functionalities that will likely please many PowerToys users.

There are three headlining features in version 0.75.0 of PowerToys. The first is an environment variables editor with profiles that can be enabled or disabled. Secondly, the settings utility has a new dashboard homepage that contains toggles to quickly enable the installed toys, along with descriptions about each one. Lastly, a previewer has been added to the Peek toy so that File Explorer previewer can preview supported file types, such as Microsoft Office content.

There are tons of other improvements too, including usability enhancements for Color Picker, and bug fixes for FancyZones, File Explorer add-ons, and Image Resizer. Microsoft has also noted that Keyboard Manager will be disabled by default on new installs, since it requires manual user intervention to configure. You can view the full changelog below:

General

Many typo fixes through the projects and documentation. Thanks @brianteeman!

Refactored and improved the logic across utilities for bringing a window to the foreground after activation.

Color Picker

After activating Color Picker, it's now possible to cancel the session by clicking the right mouse button. Thanks @fredso90!

Environment Variables

Added a new utility: An environment variables editor that has the functionality to configure profiles that can be enabled/disabled. Thanks @niels9001 for the design and UI work that made this possible!

Shows in the title bar if it's running as an administrator. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

FancyZones

Fixed an issue causing context menu pop-ups from some apps to automatically snap to a zone. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Applied the fix for the context menu pop-ups to the logic that decides which windows can be snapped.

Reworked the "Keep windows in their zones" option to include the work area and turn it on by default, fixing an incompatibility with the Copilot flyout.

Fixed an issue causing windows to be snapped while moving to a different virtual desktop.

File Explorer add-ons

Fixed an issue blocking some SVG files from being previewed correctly. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Fixed crashes on invalid files in the STL Thumbnail generator.

GPO

Added a global GPO rule that applies for all utilities unless it's overridden. Thanks @htcfreek!

Added GPO rules to control which PowerToys Run plugins should be enabled/disabled by policy. Thanks @htcfreek! All plugins have to provide its plugin ID as static property in its Main method.



Image Resizer

Fixed wrong .bmp file association in the registry. Thanks @meitinger!

Keyboard Manager

Visually distinguish between the Numpad and regular period characters in the UI.

This utility is now disabled by default on new installations, since it requires user configuration to affect keyboard behavior.

Fixed a typo in the Numpad Subtract key in the editor.

Mouse Highlighter

Removed the lower limit of fade delay and duration, to allow better signaling of doing a double click. Thanks @fredso90!

Mouse Jump

The process now runs in the background, for a faster activation time. Thanks @mikeclayton!

Peek

Reported file sizes will now more closely match what's reported by File Explorer. Thanks @Deepak-Sangle!

Added a previewer that hosts File Explorer previewers to support every file type that a machine is currently able to preview. Thanks @dillydylann!

Fixed an issue causing the preview of the first file to be stuck loading. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed showing the previously previewed video file when invoking Peek with a new file. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Added the wrap and file formatting options to the Monaco previewer. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

PowerRename

Save data from the last run in a different file to avoid conflicting with changing settings in the Settings application.

PowerToys Run

Fixed a case where the query wasn't being cleared after invoking a result action through the keyboard. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Improved the shell selection option for Windows Terminal in the Shell plugin and improved the backend code for adding combo box options to plugins. Thanks @htcfreek! The implementation of the combo box items has changed amd isn't backward compatible. (Old plugins won't crash, but the combo box setting isn't shown in settings ui anymore.)

Added Unix time in milliseconds, fixed negative unix time input and improved error messages in the TimeDate plugin. Thanks @htcfreek!

The PowerToys plugin allows calling the new Environment Variables utility. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Refactored and added support to VSCodium Stable, VSCodium Insider and Remote Tunnels workspaces. Thanks @eternalphane!

Quick Accent

Fixed characters that were removed from "All languages" because they were not in any single language. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Added Asturian characters to the Spanish character set. Thanks @blakestack!

Added Greek characters with tonos. Thanks @PesBandi!

Registry Preview

Fixed a parsing error that crashed the Application. (This was a hotfix for 0.74)

Fixed opening file names with non-ASCII characters. Thanks @randyrants!

Fixed wrong parsing when the file contained an assignment with spaces around the equals sign. Thanks @randyrants!

Fixed key transversal issues when a key was a substring of a parent key. Thanks @randyrants!

Runner

Fixed the update notification toast to show an Unicode arrow. Thanks @TheJoeFin!

Settings

Added a new Dashboard home page, with quick access for enabling modules, short descriptions and activation methods. Thanks @niels9001 for the design and UI work that made this possible!

Fixed a typo in the Hosts File Editor page. Thanks @Deepak-Sangle!

Added a lock icon to the flyout listing of all modules when its enabled state is controlled by policy.

The "All apps" list in the flyout will now list all apps even if their enabled state is controlled by policy.

Video Conference Mute

Added an option to allow for the toolbar to hide after some time passed. Thanks @quyenvsp!

Added an option to select to mute or unmute at startup. Thanks @quyenvsp!

Fixed an issue causing a cascade of mute/unmute triggers.

Documentation

Updated the Group Policy documentation on learn.microsoft.com, removed the Group Policy documentation from the repository and linked to the published documentation on learn.microsoft.com instead.

Development

Added project dependencies to the version project and headers to avoid building errors. Thanks @johnterickson!

Enabled Control Flow Guard in the C++ projects. Thanks @DHowett!

Switched the release pipeline to the 1ES governed template. Thanks @DHowett!

Styled XAML files and added a XAML Style checker to the solution, with a CI action to check if code being contributed is compliant. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Suppressed redundant midl file warnings in PowerRename.

Add unit tests to FancyZones Editor. Thanks @garv5014, @andrewbengordon and @Cwighty!

Improved the Default Layouts internal structure in FancyZones Editor. Thanks @garv5014!

Fixed code issues to allow building in Visual Studio 17.8 Preview 4.

You can download PowerToys 0.75.0 from GitHub here or through the Microsoft Store here.