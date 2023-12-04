Key Takeaways PowerToys v0.76.0, developed and supported by Microsoft, adds a ton of features and tweaks to Windows.

This update includes new add-ons for File Explorer, UI improvements, and small but welcome updates to various tools.

The new PowerToys version also allows you to remap keyboard keys and add a launcher for your favorite tools.

If you find Windows' default tools lacking, you should give PowerToys a try. PowerToys is a pack of tools developed and supported by Microsoft that adds a ton of features, quality-of-life updates, and tweaks to the operating system. Now, PowerToys has released version v0.76.0, and it contains a heap of features, fixes, and visual upgrades.

What's in the PowerToys v0.76.0 release?

On the official PowerToys GitHub, you can find all the juicy details for this new update. There's a lot to take in, so if you're a PowerToys enthusiast, it may be worth your while to read through the whole changelog and see what got updated or added.

One of the biggest changes is that PowerToys now runs on .NET 8. This is particularly impressive since .NET 8 was only released a few weeks ago. With this upgrade, PowerToys should feel smoother and faster than ever before.

File Explorer received two new add-ons for you to try; the QOI Preview Handler and the Thumbnail Provider There are also several instances where the UI also got an overhaul to bring PowerToys up to speed with the look and feel of Windows 11:

- Modernized the Keyboard Manager Editor UI. Thanks @dillydylann!- Modernized the PowerToys Run, Quick Accent and Text Extractor UIs. Thanks @niels9001!

Apart from the more noticeable additions and changes in this update, a lot of the tools got small but welcome updates too. This ranges from the Keyboard Manager allowing people to map text sequences to keys and shortcuts, to fixing annoying issues that affected FancyZones and the File Explorer add-ons.

If this is the first time you've ever heard of PowerToys, it's worth giving a try. There's a lot you can do with it; for example, you can use it to remap your keyboard keys or add a launcher for your favorite tools.