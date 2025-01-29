Summary PowerToys has been updated to offer an advanced customization option

Updated PowerToys comes with the ZoomIt feature

Fixes and improvements are also added in the latest PowerToys version

The Settings app on Windows PC has some solid customization options, but if you want to push it further and want something more powerful, you'll need to download additional tools like Windhawk and PowerToys. While both apps offer plenty of tools for customization, the PowerToys app comes with an added Microsoft trust. In addition to safety and reliability, you now have another reason to use PowerToys, especially if you often share your PC screens for presentation.

Microsoft has pushed an update to the PowerToys app, taking the version to 0.88.0 and introducing the much-awaited ZoomIt capability. As the name suggests, you can use it to zoom your screen during presentations and demos. But that's not the full story. ZoomIt also has a bunch of other useful features, from recording your screen to annotation to snipping screenshots to a clipboard or a file. Long story short, it's the same Sysinternals utility with the same set of features and is now available on PowerToys.

However, PowerToys has only borrowed the ZoomIt utility and didn't take it away from Sysinternals Suite. As Microsoft stated in the official changelog, the ZoomIt tool will continue to exist as a separate Sysinternals utility besides being part of PowerToys. It's not all good news for PowerToys users, though. That's because the PowerToys Video Conference Mute, which allows users to mute the mic and turn off the camera with a single key press, has now been removed from the latest version.

What else is new in the latest version of PowerToys

The PowerToys v0.88.0 update isn't only about new features. The latest version comes with loads of fixes to improve the PowerToys experience. As a result, you'll no longer face the Advanced Paste crashing issues and errors that hand the PowerToys main process. It also includes a bunch of other bug fixes to Peek, PowerToys Run, Registry Preview, and more. You can download the app from the Microsoft Store or from GitHub.