Key Takeaways PowerToys 0.79.0 brings a fresh, Fluent UX-based look to Color Picker and exciting features to Keyboard Manager.

File Locksmith now easily accessible in Windows 11's top context menu tier, while Peek gains the ability to preview drives.

Plenty of other enhancements like improved memory usage and bug fixes across various utilities in the latest PowerToys update.

PowerToys is a very handy utility developed and maintained by Microsoft with support from a strong development community. The software packs various tools that you can use to customize the behavior of your Windows installation. Depending on their popularity, these nifty programs can also become a built-in feature in the operating system, similar to Snap Layouts in Windows 11. Today, PowerToys has received version 0.79.0, which is a fairly significant update packing a redesign for Color Picker and new features for Keyboard Manager, among many other things.

What are the highlights of PowerToys 0.79.0?

The highlights for version 0.79.0 of PowerToys include a redesign for the useful Color Picker utility based on Microsoft's Fluent UX principles. There are several new features for Keyboard Manager as well, including mapping shortcuts to open URIs or launch applications, along with enabling shortcuts with chords. Additionally, the Peek toy can now preview drives whereas File Locksmith is now located in the "tier 1" context menu for Windows 11.

What other features are available in PowerToys version 0.79.0?

There are tons of other capabilities and enhancements present in the latest version of PowerToys too, check out the rest of the changelog below:

General

Refactored code so that English is used as a fallback language when a localized resource cannot be found.

Awake

The setting now reverts to "Keep using the current power plan" after Awake deactivates itself after any of the timed modes has expired.

Color Picker

Now uses WPFUI and the UI was updated to follow Fluent UX principles. Thanks @niels9001!

Added enable and disable telemetry to align it with the other utilities.

Command Not Found

Added telemetry for when a module instance is created in PowerShell.

FancyZones

Fixed a memory leak occurring on work area changes.

File Explorer add-ons

Added support to the .ksh, .zsh, .bsh and .env file types to Monaco previewer. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Re-enabled the RendererAppContainer feature in WebView2, since the associated crash has been fixed in the latest WebView2 releases.

File Locksmith

Added as an entry in the Windows 11 tier 1 context menu.

Hosts File Editor

Tweaked filter button style to indicate if filters are applied.

Added an error indicator to each input field to indicate why a new entry can't be created.

Added an in-line delete button for each entry.

Image Resizer

Units and resize modes are now localized.

Tweaked and improved UI. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!

Keyboard Manager

Added a feature that allows remapping a shortcut to starting an application. Thanks @jefflord!

Added a feature that allows remapping a shortcut to open a URI. Thanks @jefflord!

Added chords to shortcuts. Thanks @jefflord!

Send telemetry about the key/shortcut to key/shortcut remappings that are set. This doesn't include remap to text, application or URI since those might contain personal information.

Added telemetry to send a daily event that at least a key/shortcut to key/shortcut remapping was used.

Tweaked and fixed the chords code to better follow conventions when trying to call the same chord multiple times.

Mouse Without Borders

Fixed an issue causing the target path string to be corrupted when registering as a service.

Paste as Plain Text

Prevent the start menu from activating when the Windows key is part of the activation shortcut and is released sooner.

Peek

Fixed a title bar issue after maximizing Peek's window. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed a crash when trying to use Peek in File Explorer alternatives.

Added a previewer for drives. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

The folder previewer will now asynchronously calculate size, similar to the Properties screen in File Explorer. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Added support to the .ksh, .zsh, .bsh and .env file types to Monaco previewer. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

PowerRename

PowerRename context menu accelerator key readded.

Tweaked PowerRename apply button style. Thanks @niels9001!

PowerToys Run

Fixed an issue causing win32 application icons to not appear correctly in the Programs plugin.

Unified phrasing in the plugin descriptions.

Fixed an issue causing the PowerToys Run plugin settings to be cleared with each upgrade.

Fixed an issue causing VSCodeWorkspaces plugin to not find WSL workspaces.

Fixed results tooltip closing fast. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Improved the Registry plugin tooltip spacing. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Allow pressing '=' to replace the query with the current result when using the calculator plugin. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Optimized the code that gathers results from the plugin to reduce CPU consumption.

Optimized memory usage in the Window Walker plugin.

Fixed crashes and improved error handling when saving json configuration files.

The Program plugin will now correctly get the icon for a newly installed packaged application. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Quick Accent

Added support for the Slovenian character set. Thanks @aklemen!

Registry Preview

Fixed a crash when closing the application and the editor's right click menu is opened.

Settings

Fixed an alignment issue in the flyout icons causing some icons to be centered when they shouldn't. Thanks @niels9001!

Added the mention that Monaco supports .txt files. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Fixed an issue causing the Settings window to lose its previous maximized state. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Documentation

Fixed broken links in doc/devdocs/readme.md. Thanks @jem-experience!

Development

Updated Microsoft.MSBuildCache to 0.1.258-preview. Thanks @dfederm!

Fixed CI to point VCToolsVersion to VC.CRT instead of VC.Redist version. Thanks @snickler!

Updated MSTest adapter and framework to 3.2.

Fixed CI by pointing WiX 3.14 urls and hashes to the latest release on GitHub.

Added Pro and Enterprise editions of Visual Studio to the repository's development configuration DSC scripts.

Updated CppWinRT to 2.0.240111.5.

Updated System.Drawing.Common to 8.0.2 to fix CI builds after the .NET 8.0.2 upgrade was released.

Updated WPFUI version to 3.0.0. Thanks @niels9001!

XAML Styler is now fully tested in the solution when CI runs. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed a faulty XAML binding in the Text Extractor settings page.

Updated Microsoft.Web.WebView2 to 1.0.2365.46.

You can update PowerToys by launching the application and checking for updates, or by downloading the latest executable from GitHub here.