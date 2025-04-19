Have you seen how many PowerToys tools there are? There's an absolute ton. I mean, it makes sense; it started its life during Windows 95, and even then, it still had a generous 15 tools you could play with. In its 30-year lifespan, it has seen a lot of cool additions. As such, here are some of the tools that were added in the past year and probably slipped your radar.

4 PowerRename makes renaming files a breeze

No more manually adding a number suffix to your files

Image Credit: Microsoft

Starting off with a handy tool that appeared in July of last year, PowerRename is a great way to batch-rename a ton of files. Just select them all and invoke PowerRename to quickly and easily rename lots of files without manually having to edit each one. There's a few options in there too, including find-replacing specific words, changing capitalization rules, and the option to either modify just the filename or the extension too.

3 PowerToys Workspaces makes arranging your favorite apps super easy

One click and you're done