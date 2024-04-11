Key Takeaways PowerToys recently allowed users to "peek" at WebP, WebM, and audio files for enhanced customization.

Microsoft is introducing AI-powered features in PowerToys, like the new Advanced Paste capability.

Build 2024 will also bring new Surface devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and an "AI Explorer" feature.

PowerToys is a particularly useful piece of software that contains a set of tools that customers can use to customize their Windows experience and boost their productivity-focused workflows. Recently, PowerToys gained the ability to "peek" at WebP, WebM, and audio files, and now, it seems like the Redmond tech firm is working on implementing some AI goodness in the application too.

What is Microsoft cooking for PowerToys?

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has planned a session called "PowerToys Advanced Paste with Local AI" at its upcoming Build 2024 conference. The dedicated web page doesn't offer any details regarding this upcoming capability apart from this brief description: "Learn how PowerToys leverages AI through the use of AI-backed APIs and on device ML models to power the new Advanced Paste feature".

The session is being organized by Microsoft's Senior Product Manager Craig Loewen and Principal Software Engineer Nikola Metulev. Furthermore, the lead of the Windows developer experiences team, Clint Rutkas, has also hinted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new AI feature is "pretty neat" and that the company will be looking forward to feedback from the community.

What else should we expect at Build 2024?

We recently got some new tidbits of information regarding Microsoft's plans for Build 2024 too. On May 20, the company will unveil the latest Surface devices powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor along with a new capability called "AI Explorer" which may be quite similar to the Timeline feature in Windows 10, except that it will possibly work with every app out-of-the-box.

Of course, we would like to see more AI features on display too. It would be nice to enable developers to integrate custom plugins with Copilot, along with the ability to add Copilot to their own apps. We'll soon find out what the firm is actually working on, come Build 2024.