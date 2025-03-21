If you're an avid Windows 11 user looking to maximize your productivity, there's no doubt you should be using PowerToys already. This suite of tools developed by Microsoft and the open-source community offers many ways to boost your productivity, and I've talked at length about how much I love it.

If you still need to be sold on PowerToys, though, I have compiled a list of tools included that can completely change how you use your Windows PC, boosting your productivity and efficiency. If you try these out, you'll see just how helpful PowerToys can be in your daily life.

7 Image Resizer

Sharing images becomes easier