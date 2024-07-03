Key Takeaways PowerToys adds advanced features to Windows.

Windows PowerToys now includes a bulk renaming tool, PowerRename.

PowerRename simplifies renaming large numbers of files with customizable options.

Are you using PowerToys for Windows? It's an excellent toolbox supported by Microsoft and adds advanced features to Windows that you otherwise wouldn't get. If you're not on top of PowerToys, now's a great time to get acquainted with your new fave Windows app, as it has just received an update that makes naming files in bulk a breeze.

Related Files review: A more modern alternative to the Windows 11 File Explorer The Files app is what I want the Windows 11 File Explorer to look like, but it's not quite perfect. It's also limited by Windows in some ways.

Windows PowerToys gets a new bulk renaming tool

You can check out all of the details on the PowerRename entry in the Windows Learn knowledgebase. This new tool makes renaming large numbers of files a breeze and includes some handy options to ensure it doesn't totally mess up your file organization. The example that Microsoft gives below shows off renaming lots of files from "foo" to "foobar" with a few clicks, and without needing to rename them one by one. If you don't like the result, PowerRename also lets you undo the renaming.

Image Credit: Microsoft

You can set it up so that the right-click menu comes with an additional "Rename with PowerRename" option for easy access, which you can turn off if you don't want it. Selecting this option gives you a ton of new options to choose from, such as case sensitivity, applying the result to the filename or the filename and extension, and even formatting.

Image Credit: Microsoft

If you'd like to learn more about this handy tool and where to get it, you can check out our ultimate guide to PowerToys. This will get you situated with downloading PowerToys, getting it running, and some handy tools you can activate and use. After all, PowerToys contains a huge range of tools of which PowerRename is only a single entry; it's well worth getting familiar with the rest of the library and seeing how it can revolutionize how you use your PC.