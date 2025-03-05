Summary PowerToys Run feature will soon get a new plugin

The PowerToys Run plugin will help you get SVG logos quickly

A third-party plugin also allows users to access brand logos via PowerToys Run

The search feature on Windows is often criticized for being slow and showing the wrong item, and this is one of the weaknesses that leaves users no choice but to look for advanced customization tools like Microsoft's PowerToys.

On top of helping you quickly find the folders or files you're looking for, the PowerToys Run feature can also perform several other functions, from converting units to executing system commands. And it'll grow more powerful in the future, as Microsoft is working on a new plugin for PowerToys Run that will make creating graphic design work hassle-free.

Microsoft is working on a new plugin to help you get SVG logos quickly

Svgl plugin in Raycast on macOS

The idea is simple. The plugin in PowerToys Run (press Alt + Space on your keyboard) will allow you to search, browse, and copy SVG logos via SVGL to create artwork using platforms like Figma, Illustrator, etc. The purpose is to save users time and relieve them of the pain of manually searching the web to get access to SVG logos.

This isn't something completely unheard of, though. In fact, Raycast – one of macOS's most popular launchers, which will soon be available to Windows users – already allows users to install SVGL as a plugin, allowing graphic designers on a Mac to quickly get access to SVG logos. All these benefits might soon be available through a plugin on PowerToys Run – at least that's what Microsoft GitHub Policy Service's 'Status-in-progress' label on a feature request on the PowerToys GitHub page seems to suggest.

SVG logos in Raycast on macOS

Microsoft hasn't shared any specific details about when it'll be available for users or on what version of PowerToys it'll be launched. However, whenever it launches, you'll be able to turn the plugin off if you don't need it, as is the case with existing ones on PowerToys Run.

A third-party PowerToys Run plugin can also get you those logos

Third-party Svgl plugin in PowerToys for Windows

It's always more convenient for users to get access to the official plugin because that means you don't have to follow any extra steps other than turning the toggle from the Plugins section on the PowerToys Run page to get the benefit. However, since that's not the case, you need to download a third-party plugin, developed by @sameerjs6, to get those brand logos through PowerToys Run. Here are the steps to follow to install the plugin:

Download the SVGL ZIP file from here. Extract the File to the following address: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Microsoft\PowerToys\PowerToys Run\Plugins Restart PowerToys.

Third-party Svgl plugin in PowerToys for Windows

After you follow the steps, the plugin appears in the Plugin section on the PowerToys Run page. That means you can toggle it off when you don’t need it, just like every other plugin on PowerToys Run.