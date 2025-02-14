Summary PowerToys Run is getting a new Winget plugin for easy package installation.

Teased by a Microsoft Senior Product Manager, the plugin features a sleek UI.

The plugin will make installing Winget packages a breeze for PowerToys users.

Are you a big PowerToys fan? Whether you're new to the suite or you've used it as daily driver for years, there's always something cool going on with Microsoft's bundle of useful features. Now, someone from Microsoft has dropped a teaser trailer for a new feature coming to PowerToys Run, and it looks like it'll make installing Winget packages an absolute breeze.

PowerToys Run is getting a handy Winget feature

As teased by the Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, Kayla Cinnamon, PowerToys Run is getting a new plugin. As per the video, it looks to be a simple tool that lets you search for, and subsequently install, Winget packages. All of it is bundled up in a really sleek-looking UI that I kind of wish they added to Windows as a whole. I mean, look at this:

Looks good, huh? If this is the first time you've heard of PowerToys, check out our piece on all the reasons you should use PowerToys for some tips and tricks. Or, if you're a pro, you may be interested in a recent addition to the arsenal by absorbing one of the most iconic power tools from Microsoft's SysInternals toolkit.