Summary Microsoft adds new features to PowerToys monthly, with the upcoming version 0.90 introducing a preview panel for PowerToys Run.

The preview panel will allow users to peek inside files without opening them, aiding in more efficient file management.

Microsoft will also introduce the ability to maximize the "What's new" windows in PowerToys version 0.90.

Microsoft adds powerful features to PowerToys almost every month along with bug fixes and improvements with a new version. And a lot of the time those changes come to people's attention before Microsoft officially adds them to PowerToys. One major highlighting feature in the last PowerToys release (version 0.89) was the transcoding feature, which the company announced well before making it availbale.

Something similar will happen yet again, as Microsoft has quietly announced an upcoming feature for the PowerToys Run that will help users spot the file they're looking for faster. The announcement comes well in advance, given we're still weeks away from the next PowerToys release.

PowerToys Run is getting a new preview panel to find what you need faster

You can launch PowerToys Run by pressing Alt + Space on your keyboard to get an enhanced search experience on your Windows PC. From quickly searching for files and apps to running commands, PowerToys Run is a useful component and one of the major reasons to use PowerToys on Windows. On top of those capabilities, Microsoft will soon add a preview panel to the PowerToys Run interface to help users peek inside files without opening them, allowing for more efficient file management.

Details related to how it'll work aren't available, but it should be very similar to the preview panel in the Windows Start menu. For example, if you type the name of an image in the Start menu and then click the side arrow on the search result, the preview panel will show a bigger thumbnail of the image. Beyond the image file type, the PowerToys Run preview panel will likely support PDFs and other formats. Also, if you search for an app, the preview panel will show the app icon along with the title of the app.

The preview panel will be useful, particularly to photographers, designers, or anyone who has a large collection of images. That's because the larger preview of images will allow them to quickly identify the files they're looking for, especially when image filenames are very similar.

When is the feature coming?

The feature request was first made in the issues section on the PowerToys GitHub page in August last year. Microsoft started working on the preview panel soon after and is now close to releasing it to the public. It's targeting the next release of PowerToys, which will be version 0.90, to release the feature. That means you will see the preview panel in the PowerToys Run interface next month.

In addition to the preview plugin in PowerToys Run, Microsoft is also planning to introduce the ability to maximize the "What's new" window, making it easier for users to read exciting updates introduced in new versions. This is also set to arrive in PowerToys version 0.90.