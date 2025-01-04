For most people, opening apps with the Start menu and desktop icons works totally fine. But if you're someone who spends a lot of time on the computer and you want to do things as efficiently as possible, a custom launcher becomes almost a necessity as it speeds things up a lot.

In the past, I've written about Flow Launcher as my go-to replacement for the Start menu, one of the most popular keyboard-based launcher and search apps out there. But when I did so, I saw some readers recommend PowerToys Run as a great alternative. So I thought it would be interesting to compare these two tools and see the benefits that each one offers over the other and what makes more sense to use on your PC. They both have strengths and weaknesses, so let's break them down and see what makes the most sense.

PowerToys has a lot more than Run

One of the main benefits of PowerToys Run compared to Flow Launcher, in my opinion, is actually not related to PowerToys Run directly. See, PowerToys is a suite of numerous productivity tools, and PowerToys Run is just another tool in the arsenal. That means that by installing PowerToys, you're getting not just a great keyboard-based launcher, but you're also getting a ton of other benefits with just a single app.

Between tools like FancyZones, Image Resizer, Mouse utilities, Workspaces, and so on, PowerToys does a lot to boost your productivity, and if you're someone who wants to install as little software as possible on your PC, there's probably no reason to use something like Flow Launcher when PowerToys has all of this right there. It's not like PowerToys is a particularly heavy app, either, so it's not going to make your computer feel bloated or slow.

Flow Launcher has a bigger ecosystem of plugins

And they're easier to install