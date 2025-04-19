I was looking for a simple way to connect two laptops and exchange files without the hassle of endless configuration tweaks, and I stumbled across this amazing app from the PowerToys toolset called Mouse Without Borders. It’s free, and it revolutionizes how you interact with multiple machines. You can control up to four computers using a single mouse and keyboard, effectively turning them into one cohesive workspace. Here’s an easy guide to setting up Mouse Without Borders for connecting two laptops.

Setting up Mouse Without Borders for two laptops

It’s easier than you might believe