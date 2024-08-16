Key Takeaways Set up your workspace with PowerToys Workspaces to easily switch between different app arrangements for efficient multitasking.

Workspaces allows you to take a snapshot of your open apps and their positions, so you can easily access them later with a click.

Microsoft is fine-tuning Workspaces for release, offering a convenient tool for organizing your desktop and improving productivity.

Do you have a "software ritual" when you get started with your work? If you're anything like me, you like having your work on one monitor, something to play in the background on the other, and some apps open in the background to keep tabs on things. If you like starting your day with a very particular choice of apps in very particular places on your desktop, then PowerToys's upcoming tool may just be a time-saver.

Related StartAllBack review: Bringing back classic Windows goodness Don't like the Windows 11 design changes? StartAllBack takes you back to better times, with some other improvements to boot.

PowerToys is getting a new Workspaces feature

As reported by Windows Latest, PowerToys is getting a new tool called "Workspaces." If that sounds familiar to you, it's because it's a similar feature to the Workspaces you'll find in Microsoft Edge.

Here's how it works. To get started, you open up all the apps you want to use at the same time for a specific Workspace. Then, arrange them as you'd like - this includes putting them in halves or corners of monitor space. Once you're done, tell Workspace to take a snapshot of which apps are open and their arrangement.

Now that you've got that snapshot, you can activate it at any time. Doing so will not only open all the apps you told it to but also put them in their respective positions. Now, you can make as many Workspaces as you want and flick between them when it's time to change tracks. Simple.

Right now, Microsoft is still ironing out the bugs and getting this feature ready for release. Hopefully it'll release soon, as it sounds like a genuinely useful tool to have at your fingertips; And if this is the first time you've heard of this app, check out our ultimate guide to PowerToys to learn everything there is to know about this suite of advanced tools.