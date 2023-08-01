Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

  • Microsoft PowerToys version 0.72 brings a new PowerToys Run plugin and improvements to the mouse highlighter, along with a reduced app size.
  • It now has the ability to always follow the mouse for the Mouse Highlighter feature and introduces a PowerToys Run Value Generator plugin for generating hashes and GUIDs.
  • The update also includes bug fixes and improvements, such as shared dependencies, fixed crashes, UI tweaks, and improved resource consumption.

Microsoft PowerToys version 0.72 is now out. While this isn't a major update with any big features, it's still a release you'd want to grab. New in this version is a new PowerToys Run plugin and some tweaks to the mouse highlighter. Microsoft also managed to reduce the size of the app, which should benefit those who might have PCs with limited space.

Hitting the highlights first, the Mouse Highlighter feature of PowerToys now has the ability to have a highlight always follow the mouse. Secondly, there's the new PowerToys Run Value Generator plugin which you can play with to generate hashes and GUID values. And about that app size? Well, Microsoft has now tweaked PowerToys so its many utilities can now share the same installed path. The app is now down in size from 1.15 GB to 785MB, and the File Explorer properties will show the installation folder is now down from 3.10GB to 554MB. You can check out the other changes below.

As you can tell, this release is more about bug fixes than anything else, so it's not an update you'd want to skip. If you don't have the option to download updates automatically enabled, you can grab the update today on Windows 10 and Windows 11 by heading into the Power Toys Setting app, choosing General, and then Check for updates.

Of course, nothing is perfect here. You might still run into some issues. The Mouse Without Borders service might be pointing to the wrong place. Users not running as admin will have to enable service mode again after install. Additionally, File Explorer extensions changed paths might not be loaded correctly until File Explorer and Preview Host processes are restarted.