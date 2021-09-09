PPT Controller for the Galaxy Watch 4 lets you control slideshows from your smartwatch

After launching the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic early last month, Samsung has released a couple of software updates for the smartwatches with a few new features. The updates have introduced a few new features to the smartwatches and enabled some features previously available on older Tizen models. To further enhance the experience, Samsung has now started updating some of its old wearable apps to support the new Galaxy Watch 4 duo.

According to a recent TizenHelp report, Samsung has released an updated version of its PPT Controller app on the Play Store, which is compatible with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. For the unaware, Samsung initially released the PPT Controller app for older Tizen models in 2017. The app essentially lets you control a PowerPoint presentation with your smartwatch, making it quite useful for both students and professionals.

If you recently got yourself a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and you wish to try the PPT Controller app, you can download it by following the Play Store link below. As mentioned in the app’s Play Store listing, it will let you switch to the next or previous slide with your smartwatch and stop the presentation. It also lets you use the physical bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or the digital bezel on the regular Watch 4 to control the slides. Furthermore, the app shows the remaining presentation time on your wrist and lets you add a vibration alert to notify you when the presentation ends.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to connect your Galaxy Watch 4 with a computer to use the PPT Controller app. To do so, head over to the Bluetooth settings on your Windows PC, search for nearby Bluetooth devices and select your Galaxy Watch 4.