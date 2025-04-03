Summary 3D printer saved money & time by printing replacement parts for appliances.

Custom cable management solutions made space efficient & organized.

3D printer used for repairs, pet solutions, organizing, & game piece replacements.

Owning a 3D printer has been one of my most beneficial tech decisions. Beyond the novelty of printing toys or figurines, I’ve used it to solve real-world problems around the house. With some CAD work or creative remixing of existing models, my printer has saved me time, money, and frustration more than once. Let’s look at some of the ways my 3D printer proved to be more than just a gadget.

7 Replacing broken appliance parts

Saving a microwave with a printed door latch