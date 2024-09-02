In today’s day and age, your PC or laptop is your essential companion to handle personal, work, entertainment, and creative endeavors. While some wear and tear is inevitable over time, you can adopt several smart practices to avoid sluggish performance, unexpected crashes, annoying glitches, and even premature hardware failure. In this article, we will discuss some of the most harmful habits that may unintentionally hinder or damage your computer, and offer various tips to ensure your digital workhorse remains in peak condition.

10 Rushing during the app installation process

It can be thrilling to get a new PC or laptop. After setting it up for the first time, most users start installing their favorite apps and services on the device. However, when you go through the app installation process, you shouldn’t blindly hit the Next button to complete the setup.

Some apps enable the startup behavior by default, and you may accidentally end up setting it to trigger as a startup item. Over time, when you have too many programs starting up with the computer, it can slow down the boot process and overall performance. We recommend reviewing the list of startup programs on your PC and disabling unnecessary ones.

Head to Windows Settings by pressing the Windows + I keys. Select Apps > Startup. You will probably be surprised to see the number of apps launching at startup. Check their impact on your system and turn off all unnecessary ones that you would prefer to only run on an as-needed basis.

9 Downloading apps and games from untrusted sources

Although the Microsoft Store has come a long way since its introduction, it still doesn’t house all the necessary apps and games you may want to get. At times, you may need to download installation files directly from the web. Here is where you need to pay extra attention.

You need to stick with the official website to download the file, so make sure that it's a valid site. Untrusted sources may carry outdated or bogus files which can harm your PC in no time.

8 Ignoring malware protection

Do you have a habit of downloading files from unknown sources on the web or clicking on unknown links? You may infect your PC with corrupt, bogus, and harmful files, leading to stability and performance problems. The issue can also occur when you connect unknown or unverified storage devices to your PC.

In any case, you shouldn’t ignore malware protection on your Windows machine. The default Windows Security app should be good enough for most to run a malware sweep regularly. If you want to do a virus scan, here's how to find and use the built in Windows tool.

Press the Windows key, search for Windows Security app, then press enter to launch it. Select Virus & threat protection from the sidebar. Open Scan options. Run a full PC scan from the following menu.

7 Installing unnecessary software

While it’s easy to get overwhelmed with thousands of apps available at our fingertips, you don’t need to install all the popular services. For example, if you want to design an eye-catching banner, you can use Canva online rather than installing the app from the Microsoft Store. The same advice applies to other web apps like Reddit, as the web version is often more practical than the standalone app.

Also, if you have a Windows device with an ARM processor, make sure to use apps that are optimized for ARM architecture. While non-native apps work as expected due to Microsoft’s improved emulation, they can’t match the performance of optimized apps.

6 Filling up the SSD completely

Running a Windows desktop or laptop with little to no space open is never a good idea. The system needs sufficient space to handle your daily tasks and run smoothly. You should maintain at least 10-15% of free space on the device.

Also, if you are planning to build a PC from scratch or if you have an old one which could use an upgrade, opt for an SSD instead of a spinning hard drive (HDD). You can also enable and run Storage Sense to keep temporary files away from the PC.

Open Windows Settings and go to the System > Storage menu. Select Storage Sense and configure it to your preferences.

To help reduce the amount of information on your drive if it's getting full, you can store your essential files on cloud storage services like OneDrive, Google Drive, or Dropbox and use their files-on-demand feature option to download essential files only.

5 Neglecting physical cleaning

This is another common condition you need to change in order to keep your PC in optimal shape. Over time, your PC accumulates dust and dirt, and it can obstruct airflow, leading to overheating and performance issues.

Keeping your PC clean is crucial for its maintenance, as a significant accumulation of dust inside is always problematic. You need to be careful and use the required tools to clean your PC carefully.

4 Overlooking ventilation

Close

Neglecting sufficient ventilation is another rookie mistake many PC enthusiasts make. Inadequate ventilation in your PC case can reduce airflow from blocked vents, leading to performance issues and even permanent hardware failures. You need to use high-quality fans and clean out the dust filters regularly. Inadequate ventilation outside your PC case can sometimes also be a problem. Make sure that nothing has crept up too close on it over time, blocking ventilation from the exterior. A cool breezy environment outside and inside the PC will enhance longevity.

You also should avoid any rough handling when transporting a PC from one place to another. Physical impacts to your computer can harm its internal parts, potentially causing malfunctions or total failures.

3 Using a poor-quality power supply

Your PC’s core components, like CPU, GPU, and motherboard, rely on a steady flow of clean power. When you use a cheap or faulty power supply, it can lead to unstable power delivery and cause voltage fluctuations. The phenomena can result in data corruption, unexpected shutdowns, and, in extreme cases, part damage and your PC may not even boot.

2 Leaving the PC in sleep mode for extended periods

Most Windows users keep their PC in sleep mode all the time. While that is generally fine, you should make sure to shut down the machine once in a while, especially when you don’t plan to use the PC for a long time.

Although sleep mode consumes less power than being fully on, it still keeps some PC components active, which contributes to wear and tear. Fully shutting it down helps clear out temporary files and refreshes the system.

First of all, you shouldn’t skip major system updates and security patches on your Windows machine. Microsoft frequently releases Windows updates to add new features and fix bugs.

It's best to avoid installing major Windows updates immediately. Wait a week or two so that the community can identify any significant issues first. If the update appears stable, then go ahead and install it.

Identify silent PC performance killers

Similar to how your car requires regular maintenance for optimal performance, your PC also needs proper care to ensure a smooth experience over an extended period. That said, these common practices can unknowingly harm your PC, leading to stability issues and frustration. If you still run into performance glitches, check out our separate troubleshooting guide to get your PC back on track.