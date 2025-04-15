To the custom PC builder, pre-built gaming PCs might sound as frightening as an unidentified bottleneck. They do have a bit of stigma associated with them — overpriced hardware, low-quality components, proprietary connectors, and underwhelming esthetics. Each of these things might have been true a few years ago, but with time, most pre-built PC vendors have significantly upped their game.

More importantly, the current PC hardware market might be the best time to pick a pre-built gaming PC over a custom-built one. Owing to the terrible GPU availability and pricing, and the slew of defective CPUs and GPUs making the news, pre-built machines might just be the easiest answer.

4 The end of sub-par components

Leave your worries behind