From archiving the important documents stored across all your computing devices to catering to your file sharing and synchronization needs, there are several perks of owning a Network-Attached Storage system. But when you’re looking to break into the NAS ecosystem, you’ll find yourself at the crossroads debating whether you should build a custom storage server or go the pre-built route. Well, there are advantages and drawbacks associated with both setups, and this article will go over all of them to help you make the right choice!

Related Best NAS devices in 2024 Expand your PC storage with one of these NAS enclosures

Every time we mention custom-built NAS, we’re referring to systems assembled using full-fledged desktop hardware. Although it’s possible to jury-rig a NAS out of a budget-friendly SBC, the majority of these miniature boards lack the firepower for complex NAS workloads. To avoid confusion, we’ll only consider NAS with PC-grade components as DIY storage servers.

Pricing

Winner: Pre-built NAS, easy

Close

Leaving aside the high-end NAS units such as the TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus and the TerraMaster F4-424 Max, pre-built systems are usually lighter on your wallet, and you can grab a decent storage server for well under $300. Heck, some NAS manufacturers even ship a drive or two with their enclosures. Factor in efficient power utilization, and it’s a good idea to grab a pre-assembled chassis for your next NAS when you wish to save some bucks.

Meanwhile, building your own NAS from scratch will almost always be more expensive than buying a similarly spec’d pre-built system. Even if you manage to score a good deal on outdated, pre-owned server hardware, you’ll quickly realize that these devices consume an ungodly amount of power and can cause your electricity bills to skyrocket, making them more expensive in the long run.

Upgradability

Winner: Self-assembled NAS, and it’s not even close

DIY setups have the same upgradability as an average PC, as you get the option to swap out pretty much any component to suit your growing storage needs. Nearly every ATX, mATX, and even mini-ITX motherboard will have a spare PCIe slot or two, allowing you to interface anything from SATA and USB expansion cards to NICs and (preferably low-profile) GPUs with your NAS.

One of the biggest drawbacks of the average pre-built NAS is that there’s not a lot you can do to upgrade its specs. Assuming the memory isn’t soldered to the motherboard, swapping out the RAM stick for a higher capacity one is pretty much the only meaningful upgrade you can make to your rig. More often than not, your pre-built NAS will have a processor embedded into the mobo, making CPU upgrades impossible. Likewise, only a small fraction of chassis provide spare PCIe slots to extend the functionality of your storage server.

Ease of setup

Winner: Pre-built NAS by a longshot