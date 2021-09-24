Pre-order the Xiaomi 11T Pro in the U.K. for £499 (£100 off)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, and I recently reviewed it right here at XDA. I was a massive fan of it, and its super-fast 120W charging has changed my charging patterns entirely. While it won’t even ship until mid-October, you can already pre-order it on Amazon U.K. at a discount. The Xiaomi 11T Pro retails for £599, but it’s now down to £549, and you can also apply a launch coupon on the store listing for an additional £50 off to bring it down to £499.

Xiaomi 11T Pro The Xiaomi 11T Pro is the latest and greatest flagship from Xiaomi, and it packs incredibly fast 120W charging. See at Amazon

A big selling point of the Xiaomi 11T Pro (versus the likes of the Mi 11, which is also on sale) is its charging speed. For context, the charging speeds of most other flagship phones top out at around 60W-65W, with Samsung and Apple devices charging at much lower rates between 15W-25W. Of course, ultra-fast charging isn’t its only feature, though it’s what sets it apart from the competition. Although the global chip shortage made it difficult for companies to hit the same price points as last year, Xiaomi still manages to undercut a lot of the competition with this device, while retaining flagship specs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

If you’re in the market for a new flagship smartphone that will last you many years, then you can’t really go wrong here. Like the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 sale, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is only down to £549 for today, and the £50 voucher can be applied on top of that. If you don’t buy it today, then the £50 voucher can be applied up until the 30th of September to bring the price back down to £549 again. However, combining them both today brings it down to £499.