Get this pre-built gaming PC with a Ryzen 5 5600X and an RTX 3060 Ti for under $1,400

Building your own PC these days isn’t very easy thanks to the outrageous prices of some GPUs. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a sweet gaming rig at a decent price. Thanks to a new Black Friday deal, the Skytech Shiva pre-built desktop PC is down to just $1,380, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics. That’s a pretty sweet deal, and while Amazon shows it’s only a $120 discount, the price on this PC was actually $1,700 before, so it’s a good $320 off.

Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop ($320 off) This pre-built gaming desktop includes the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and a pwoerful NVIDIA GeForce 3060 Ti graphics card, making it possible to run just about any modern game without a problem. $1,380 at Amazon

That AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is AMD’s latest model, and even though it’s technically mid-range, it’s more than enough for high-end gaming. It has six cores and 12 threads, and it can boost up to 4.6GHz. Plus, the NVIDIA GeForce 3060 Ti is a very powerful GPU as well, and it can handle all kinds of modern games without much of a problem, so you’ll have a smooth gaming experience across the board. Of course, if you need more, it’s easy to upgrade a pre-built PC later on. The same goes for the RAM, of which you get 16GB out of the box, and the 1TB SSD. This model even comes with Wi-Fi built-in and you get some RGB lighting to give your setup a bit more flair.

The CPU uses an air cooler, which makes sense for this kind of processor, and the chassis itself has three RGB fans (two intakes, one exhaust) to keep air flowing and the system running smoothly. You also get a range of USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort outputs, plus a keyboard and mouse are included to complete your setup.

If you have a bit more money to spend and you’d rather have an Intel-powered machine, Best Buy is selling a great ASUS ROG gaming desktop featuring an Intel Core i7-11700F and NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 graphics. This model costs $1,650 and it’s not actually discounted, but considering the insane prices of GPUs alone, this is a very good deal for a gaming rig that already includes an RTX 3070.

ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop The ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop features an Intel Core i7-11700F processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics for a very reasonable price. $1,650 at Best Buy

In addition to the processor and GPU, this ASUS ROG desktop also includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD giving you plenty of storage, too. Of course, you can always expand later. You get RGB lighting on the inside and the front panel, as well as on the included mouse and keyboard, so you can make your whole setup match. There’s also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support built in, plus plenty of ports.

If you want to save even more money and you’re ok with slightly older specs, the Skytech Chronos Mini is also seeing a solid discount, dropping to $950, down from its typical $1,050 price. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card. These are naturally weaker components, but for lightweight games and if you’re willing to dial down some quality settings, this can still deliver a great gaming experience.

You still get 16GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD; so this is a solid machine overall if you want to game on a budget. Wi-Fi support comes included, plus you get four USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort. The PC even includes a mouse and keyboard, so you’ll only need a monitor to start playing.

If you want to find that monitor on the cheap, check out our Black Friday PC deals hub, where you can also find components and external peripherals to upgrade your setup further. Also be sure to check out our main Black Friday hub for some sweet deals on all things mobile tech.