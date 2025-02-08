The worst has come true. What we all feared most about the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 sales has happened — stocks are non-existent and scalpers are having their time in the sun. Although a version of this story plays out every GPU generation, things are much more puzzling this time. Nvidia had already warned us about stock-outs days before the Jan 30 launch date, and some retailers believe stocks will remain low for the first three months.

While there's no crypto boom or silicon shortage at play this time, the fact is that if you are planning to build an RTX 50 gaming PC right now, buying a pre-built instead appears to be one of the only moves left. Going pre-built could be the smart move if you can't wait for months and don't want to shell out as much as $6,000 for an RTX 5090 (some eBay listings have touched $10,000).

Related 9 GPUs that don’t need an upgrade to the RTX 50 series With NVIDIA's Blackwell 50 series launch, most gamers are considering upgrading, but only those without these GPUs.

3 RTX 50 GPUs are out of stock everywhere

They seem to have evaporated

We were all prepared for less-than-ideal stock levels for Nvidia's new GPUs, but you can't even find in-stock listings anywhere. Whether it's Amazon, Newegg, or BestBuy, you will find both Founders Edition and AIB models out of stock. The only other way to get your hands on one of Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs appears to be pre-built gaming PCs — unless you're willing to go rogue and shop from resellers on eBay.

Pre-built rigs are currently in much better shape in terms of stock availability. On Amazon, Best Buy, and other boutique pre-build retailers, you can find RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 PCs available with surprisingly short delivery timelines. Vendors like Skytech, CyberPowerPC, iBUYPOWER, and more are offering decently-priced machines equipped with the latest processors like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X.

Not everyone might want to pair their high-end RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 with a high-end CPU. In that case, you can go for one of the machines with the mid-range Ryzen 7 9700X. Going pre-built, you might not get to pick every component of your choice, but it's one of the only reasonable options for getting an RTX 50 gaming PC in your hands without months of delay.

2 You can avoid scalper prices

Prebuilt pricing is still better than the alternative

As expected, scalpers on sites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace have resurfaced with freshly sourced RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models at ridiculous prices. With the demand for Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs not dying down anytime soon, people seem to be paying as much as $2,500 for an RTX 5080 (MSRP of $999) and around $4,000-$6,000 for an RTX 5090.

These are the prices I've seen on most of the eBay listings, but they certainly don't reflect the maximum. You can even find $10,000 listings for the RTX 5090 and $4,000 listings for the RTX 5080. Assuming you're not desperate enough to entertain scalpers, buying a pre-built gaming PC on Amazon or BestBuy is a decent alternative.

For instance, one of Skytech's machines on Amazon with the RTX 5080 and Ryzen 7 9800X3D is priced at around $2,700 — $400 more than a custom-built PC with a $1,100 RTX 5080, but still more digestible than paying the same amount for the GPU alone. The unfortunate reality is scalping will continue for a few months, and waiting it out isn't an option for everyone. Pre-built PCs offer much greater value than buying an RTX 5000 GPU alone.

Related 5 reasons I don't plan to upgrade to Nvidia's RTX 5000 series It'll be exciting to cover what Nvidia's RTX 5000 series brings in January, but I don't plan to upgrade.

1 Pre-built PCs offer convenience and peace of mind

Ideal for many new PC users