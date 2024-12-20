Purchasing a used laptop is a cost-effective way to get your required computing power without spending a large amount. Perhaps your needs don't require a computer with the latest specifications. Used laptops are good for savings but come with their own set of risks. They may have hidden issues, missing components, or outdated hardware that doesn't meet your needs. To ensure you make a smart investment, it's essential to conduct a thorough inspection and evaluation of the laptop beforehand.

Here is a list of everything you should check before finalizing the purchase of a used laptop.

15 Check the physical condition

Visual inspection is the first step to identifying potential issues

When you get your hands on the used laptop, you're potentially going to buy, the first thing you should do is thoroughly inspect it for wear and tear. A laptop's exterior tells a lot about how well it was maintained. Minor cosmetic flaws may be ignored, although those indicate the current owner has handled the laptop roughly. Look for visible damage like dents, cracks, or deep scratches on the laptop's edges, base, and lid. Examine the hinges properly for loosening or squeaking.

Next, carefully check the screen for damage or cracks. To check for dead pixels, turn on the laptop and open a full black and then a full white background image. This will also tell you about screen discoloration, if any. Also, use the laptop for some time to check for any flickering or uneven screen brightening.

Most users overlook the keyboard and touchpad when buying a used laptop. You should press and test every key to ensure they are intact and functioning as expected. The touchpad should support Windows gestures and should be smooth in functioning.

14 Test the battery life

A failing battery can lead to additional costs post-purchase

Degradation in the battery performance of any laptop is inevitable. Boot the laptop and let it fully charge. Then unplug the charger and check how rapidly the battery is draining while you keep using the laptop. This won't take you or the seller much time; just 15–20 minutes will be sufficient for you to know how quickly the charge drops during everyday use.

For a more detailed assessment, generate a battery health report on Windows using the Command Prompt with the powercfg /batteryreport command. This report provides insights into the battery's original charge-holding capacity, remaining capacity, charge cycles, and overall health.

In my opinion, if the battery is replaceable, research the cost of a new one and factor it in while negotiating the final price. A laptop with poor battery life might still be a good deal if the replacement process is simple and inexpensive.

13 Examine the ports

Functioning ports are essential for connectivity and accessories