Hard disks contain a lot more than just files and folders. They may store sensitive information, login credentials, and personal data that you wouldn't want falling into the wrong hands. Whether you're upgrading to an SSD or getting rid of an old PC, securely disposing of your old hard drive is very important. Just so you know - simply deleting files or reformatting the disk isn't enough.

In this guide, I'll list the most essential actions you need to take before saying goodbye to your old storage friend.

8 Back up your data before it's too late

Ensure you don't lose anything important before wiping the drive

Before doing anything irreversible, make sure to back up all your important files first. This includes documents, photos, passwords, and anything else you might need in the future. You can use another external hard drive, a cloud storage service like Google Drive or OneDrive, or even transfer the files to your new PC.

A good practice is to use Windows' built-in Backup and Restore tool or a third-party backup tool like Duplicati. If you're unsure about what to back up, take a systematic approach: go through your folders, export browser bookmarks, save application settings, and even make a full system image if needed. Once you're sure everything is backed up, you can move on to the next step.

7 Check for hidden partitions you might have forgotten

Some partitions don't show up in File Explorer but may still contain data

Your hard drive might have hidden partitions that contain old system backups, recovery images, or leftover files from previous installations. These partitions won't appear in File Explorer, so you'll need to check for them manually.

To do this, open Disk Management by pressing Win + X and selecting Disk Management. Look for any partitions labeled as OEM Reserved, Recovery, or Hidden. If these partitions contain sensitive data, you'll want to delete them before disposing of the drive. You can use Diskpart to manually clean the disk by running the following commands in Command Prompt in this exact order:

diskpart

list disk

select disk X (replace X with the correct disk number)

clean

This ensures every partition, including hidden ones, is erased properly.

6 Decrypt encrypted drives to avoid data corruption issues

If your drive is encrypted, decrypt it before wiping it