I'm starting to think there's a holy trifecta amongst DIY enthusiasts, including 3D printers, SBCs, and Lego. We've seen projects that take two of these components and mash them together into something cool, although I'd love to see one where all three are used at the same time. Until then, we have this excellent Michelson-Morley interferometer built using a Raspberry Pi and Lego bricks.

This DIY Michelson-Morley interferometer proves that you don't need expensive hardware

This cool project was designed by Kyra Cole, who put together an interferometer using cheap and easy-to-acquire components. In case you're wondering what an "interferometer" is like I was, it's a special setup that splits light into two and then combines them again at the end. The Michelson interferometer uses this tech to measure distances or detect vibrations, which it can do at a very precise level.

It sounds like something that would cost thousands of dollars to set up, but Kyra Cole proves this isn't true. They set up the interferometer using Lego bricks as a base, then wired up a Raspberry Pi to analyze interference fringes. The results were very promising:

After refining the approach, the system was able to correctly identify the white screen and the outer edges of the interference fringes in all 500 captured images. This step was essential, as it allowed me to accurately scale the captured images to real-world measurements in millimeters, ensuring precise fringe analysis.

Kyra believes that the setup is so easy, it could allow teachers to educate students about interferometers in class. As such, they're willing to share the code and the setup with anyone who asks. And while I don't think I need an interferometer anytime soon, I know who to call when I do. And if you think this is interesting, check out these unconventional uses for a Raspberry Pi.