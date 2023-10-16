Source: Acer Acer Predator Helios 16 $2100 $2300 Save $200 The Acer Predator Helios 16 is a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor and GeForce RTX 4080 graphic card. It can run the most demanding games without issue and has a sharp and smooth display. Right now, you can purchase this laptop while it's one sale, with a promotion that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $2100 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a laptop with a lot of power — the Acer Predator Helios 16 is going to be for you. This laptop offers an impressive set of features led by Intel's Core i9 processor, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080, and a fantastic 16-inch 240Hz display.

Although this laptop normally costs $2300, it's now seeing a small discount that knocks $200 off its retail price, bringing it down to $2100. While the discount isn't massive, this is the cheapest price we've seen it all year. So if you've been aiming to get yourself a new gaming laptop, be sure to grab this one while you can.

What's great about Acer Predator Helios 16?

If you're aiming to buy a new gaming laptop, there's a lot to love about the Acer Predator Helios 16. First, you're getting top-end specifications here with an Intel i9 13900HX CPU paired with 16GB RAM. In addition, you're also getting a powerful graphics card with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 and a beautiful screen that comes in at 16 inches and 240Hz refresh rate.

If all of that wasn't enough, you get plenty of storage space thanks to the 1TB SSD, and excellent connectivity options like Intel's Killer E2600 Ethernet port and Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 wireless chip. In addition, you also get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and a microSD card slot. Overall, this laptop packs quite a punch, and you really couldn't ask for much more.

As stated before, you're getting a $200 discount with this latest deal, and although it's not the steepest discount, you're still getting it at its lowest price. So if you've been on the lookout for a gaming laptop, this one's going to be right up your alley.