I'm usually the first one to advise people to maximize FPS per dollar and build a balanced gaming PC. While that means buying only those components that directly affect the performance of your PC, I'm also someone who appreciates esthetics and convenience in PC building. You might not need an expensive motherboard, but it comes with definite benefits that extend beyond performance. Spending on a good-looking case or graphics card isn't mandatory, but it sure feels great.

These components are only slightly more expensive than their regular variants, but can provide disproportionately greater value to some PC builders. If you value performance, looks, and convenience equally on a PC, then you should consider spending slightly more on some PC components.

6 A premium case

Enhance your rig's esthetics