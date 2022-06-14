You can preorder the new MacBook Pro M2 later this week

Apple revealed the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022), along with macOS Ventura and iOS 16, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This new Mac packs the latest M2 chip — which brings speed and power efficiency improvements. Surprisingly, this MacBook Pro reintroduces the Touch Bar that Apple has removed on the notched MacBook Pro (2021) models. Unfortunately, though, it misses out on the chassis redesign we saw on the 14- and 16-inch variants last year. Ultimately, you can’t have it all when it comes to Apple products — sacrifices must be made.

Originally, Apple had stated that the MacBook Pro M2 would become available starting next month (alongside the overhauled MacBook Air M2). In an unexpected move, the company has just announced that you can actually preorder the M2 Pro model this Friday, June 17. It will start arriving to customers a week later, on June 24.

The bad news for those who have their eyes set on the MacBook Air M2 is that the online Apple Store still mentions that it’ll be available next month. Additionally, the latest newsroom post revolves around the MacBook Pro M2 only. It’s unclear at what point in July it’ll be available, as the Cupertino-based corporation hasn’t shared any official information regarding this particular matter yet.

The new MacBook Pro M2 packs some of the older technologies Apple has used on previous-gen models. These include a 720p FaceTime camera that saw a 1080p upgrade on the MacBook Air M2 model. Additionally, this latest Pro skips the MagSafe 3 charging port that has been re-added on recent MacBooks. Nonetheless, it’s reasonably priced and starts at $1,299 in the US. And — as you’d expect from Pro Macs — it’s only available in Space Gray and Silver finishes.

Will you be buying the new MacBook Pro M2 (2022)? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple Newsroom