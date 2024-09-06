With IFA going on right now, we've seen plenty of new devices from some of the biggest names in tech. Some of the announcements haven't been coming out for a little while, but others are just on the horizon. If you were impressed by the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, then we have some good news for you; you can preorder it starting today.
Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 are now open
As revealed via an email press release, Samsung is now ready to take orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360. This cool device uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Vision Booster feature to ensure you can see the screen under any light condition. It also comes with a complimentary S Pen you can use to doodle on the touchscreen.
The system is Copilot+ compatible, meaning you can unlock the following features:
- Circle to Search with Google: stop typing what you’re looking for and start finding with AI-powered results – with a simple gesture.
- Chat Assist: save time typing and enhance conversations through suggested replies, translation support and more.
- Live Translate: break down language barriers across voice calls, messages and live conversations.
- Transcript Assist: Quickly and easily convert recorded meetings to written notes and summaries.
You can preorder the Galaxy Book 5 Pro starting at $1699,99 at Samsung or Best Buy. Samsung states that if you pre-order via their official website, you can "receive enhanced trade-in values up to $500." As such, now would be a great time to hand in your old hardware and score some serious money off of Samsungs next generation of hardware.
If you're unsure about putting down money for a Samsung product, you can check out our Galaxy Book 4 Edge review. It scored a whopping 9/10 under our scrutinous eye, so we have confidence that the Book 5 will only continue the trend.
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360
The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 enhances the Copilot+ PC experience in more ways than one, unleashing ultra-efficient computing with the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), which features four times the NPU power of its predecessor. Samsung’s newest Galaxy Book also accelerates AI capabilities with more than 300 AI-accelerated experiences across 100+ creativity, productivity, gaming and entertainment apps.