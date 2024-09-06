With IFA going on right now, we've seen plenty of new devices from some of the biggest names in tech. Some of the announcements haven't been coming out for a little while, but others are just on the horizon. If you were impressed by the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, then we have some good news for you; you can preorder it starting today.

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 are now open

As revealed via an email press release, Samsung is now ready to take orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360. This cool device uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Vision Booster feature to ensure you can see the screen under any light condition. It also comes with a complimentary S Pen you can use to doodle on the touchscreen.

The system is Copilot+ compatible, meaning you can unlock the following features:

Circle to Search with Google : stop typing what you’re looking for and start finding with AI-powered results – with a simple gesture.

: stop typing what you’re looking for and start finding with AI-powered results – with a simple gesture. Chat Assist : save time typing and enhance conversations through suggested replies, translation support and more.

: save time typing and enhance conversations through suggested replies, translation support and more. Live Translate : break down language barriers across voice calls, messages and live conversations.

: break down language barriers across voice calls, messages and live conversations. Transcript Assist: Quickly and easily convert recorded meetings to written notes and summaries.

You can preorder the Galaxy Book 5 Pro starting at $1699,99 at Samsung or Best Buy. Samsung states that if you pre-order via their official website, you can "receive enhanced trade-in values up to $500." As such, now would be a great time to hand in your old hardware and score some serious money off of Samsungs next generation of hardware.

If you're unsure about putting down money for a Samsung product, you can check out our Galaxy Book 4 Edge review. It scored a whopping 9/10 under our scrutinous eye, so we have confidence that the Book 5 will only continue the trend.