Key Takeaways CrowdStrike's president embraced 'Most Epic Fail' award at Def Con - humility on display.

Company caused digital chaos, but now working hard on reputation rebuilding efforts.

With humor and grace, CrowdStrike accepts award - aiming to move past costly mistake.

Some award shows love giving out awards for the worst moments in the year, but not everyone is willing to actually accept the award, let alone pick up the trophy in person. However, in some very rare cases, the person not only expects to win the award but actually turns up to pick it up. Such is the case of the president of CrowdStrike, who won an award for the "Most Epic Fail" of the year...and picked up the trophy in person.

Related NuPhy Halo75 V2 review: This keyboard shines (literally) in some areas, but it's not perfect The NuPhy Halo75 V2 is a good mechanical keyboard with plenty of RGB, though some issues with its wireless communication make it harder to recommend.

CrowdStrike's president accepts the "Most Epic Fail" award at Def Con

As spotted by TechCrunch, the award ceremony happened during this year's Def Con. If you've never heard of it before, Def Con is a convention dedicated to hackers and their work, including a "Capture the Flag" event where hackers must protect a vulnerable system while also launching attacks at their opponent's machines.

During Def Con, the organizers gave out awards, one of which was for the "Most Epic Fail." Apparently, the award organizers had a different company lined up before having to perform a quick revision after CrowdStrike brought the world's digital infrastructure to its knees.

As it just so happened, CrowdStrike had a booth at Def Con to give out free shirts and action figures as a sign of respect for hackers. With them was the president of CrowdStrike, Michael Sentonas. As such, when the company won its award, Michael took to the stage and accepted it with a great showing of humility.

After causing millions of dollars in lost business and previously trying to make things better with a $10 gift card, it's good to see that CrowdStrike is working hard to rebuild its reputation in the cybersecurity world. If it plays its card right, the world may soon laugh off its past error and things will be back to what it was.