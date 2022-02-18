Save money on a laptop with these Presidents’ Day deals

President’s Day is right around the corner, and now that we’ve recovered from the extravagant spending of the holiday season, it might just be a good time to buy a new laptop. As with most holidays, retailers are running some nice deals on laptops and tech, so you can save some money if you’re looking to buy a laptop soon. We’ve rounded up some of the best Presidents’ Day laptop deals to help you find the perfect gift for yourself or someone else.

We’ve split the deals into a handful of categories depending on what you’re looking for. You can navigate them below to make it easier.

Presidents’ Day deals on premium laptops

If you’re shopping for more high-end laptops with premium designs and great performance, this category is for you. There are some great choices at great prices here, and they’re bound to be great laptops for just about anyone.

Dell XPS 13 Touch ($270 off) This Dell XPS 13 is powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, it has 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a sharp 13.4-inch Full HD+ display with touch support. See at Dell

Surface Pro 8 ($200 off) The Surface Pro 8 comes with up to an intel Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's one of the best Windows tablets around, with a 13-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate, a thin design, and a great webcam. See at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 16 ($370 off) One of the best convnertibles on the market, the SPectre x360 16 is powered by an Intel Core i7-11390H processor, it has 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch display is a very sharp 3K+ resolution and it has a 5MP webcam. See at HP

Surface Laptop Studio ($200 off) The Core i5 models of the Surface Laptop Studio are on sale, and they also have 16GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD. It has a unique convertible design and a 14.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. See at Amazon

HP Envy x360 15 ($200 off) The HP Envy x360 15 comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a premium convertible laptop with a large 15.6-inch Full HD display and premium features like Thunderbolt 4 support and a fingerprint reader. See at HP

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 ($250 off) The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a compact convertible with a cool dual-tone design. This model has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's got a 13.4-inch Full HD+ touchscreen that you can also use like a tablet, plus Windows Hello support. See at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 9i ($400 off) The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a powerful Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD. It has a stunning 4K HDR display and an innovative soundbar hinge, so this is a fantastic deal. See at Best Buy

Dell XPS 15 ($400 off) The Dell XPS 15 is a powerful laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This model also includes a stunning 3.5K OLED panel that's very sharp and high contrast ratios. See at Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 14 The Spectre x360 14 is one of the best convertibles around with up to an Intel Core i7-1195G7, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It's got a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a stunning 3K2K OLED upgrade option. See at HP

Mainstream and budget laptop deals

If you don’t want to spend a whole lot of money or you just don’t need a super-sleek design, mainstream laptops can give you a better value in terms of performance. They’re not quite as great in some ways, but you’re bound to get a great experience at a more reasonable price.

Dell Inspiron 15 ($139 off) The Dell Inspiron 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H processor with a 35W TDP, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also got a Full HD display for a great overall experience. See at Dell

Acer Swift X ($130 off) The Acer Swift X is powered an an AMD Ryze 7 5800U and has dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch Full HD display. See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 ($80 off) This affordable Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's got a Full HD display, which is great to see at this price. See at Amazon

HP Laptop 17 If you want a large laptop, this one from HP is quite good. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage so you get solid all-around performance. Plus the large 17-inch Full HD display is great to get work done. See at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 ($200 off) The Dell Inspiron 142-in-1 offers top-notch performance with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Plus, it's a convertible with a 14-inch Full HD display. See at Best Buy

Surface Laptop Go (up to $200 off) The Surface Laptop Go gives you a premium-feeling laptop with a tall 3:2 display at an affordable price. It's powered by an Intel Core i5, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. See at Best Buy

Gaming laptop Presidents’ Day deals

If you’re more of a gamer, there are some great deals on gaming laptops, too. Whether you want a super-fast gaming PC or something to get you started, there are plenty of great laptops you can buy at a discounted price right now. Here are some of the highlights we found:

HP OMEN 16 ($330 off) The OMEN 16 is a gaming laptop with a clean and sleek design, paired with solid performance with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It also has 16GB RAM and a 144Hz display so your games run smoothly. See at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ($300 off) The ASUS Zephyrus G14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, plus it has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also comes with a very cool LED lid you can customize to your liking. See at Best Buy

Dell G15 ($150 off) The Dell G15 is a solid entry-level gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD: It's not a high-end rig, but it's great for a budding gamer or someone on a budget. See at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 ($430 off) The Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 packs an Intel Core i7-11800H and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, plus 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It has a large 17.2-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate,t oo. See at Lenovo

Alienware m15 R6 ($850 off) This incredibly powerful laptop has an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It also has a Full HD display with a 360Hz refresh rate to use that power. See at Dell

HP OMEN 17 ($100 off) HP's 17-inch OMEN is another powerful model, featuring an Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It can handle most modern games and it looks great while doing it. See at HP

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 ($300 off) This thin gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD: It has a super sharp 4K display that'll make everything look fantastic. See at Best Buy

Alienware x17 ($1,000 off) The Alienware x17 is a super-fast gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, Plus, it has a 360Hz Full HD display. See at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro ($350 off) The Legion 5 Pro is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a great QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. See at Lenovo

Business laptop deals

If you’re looking for a great laptop to use for work, business laptops are naturally the way to go. They include things like Pro Windows licenses with additional management features. There are a few great deals for Presidents’ Day, so now might be a great time to buy a new laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga ($1,640 off) This business convertible is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and it has a 256GB SSD. It's got a convertible design and a Full HD+ display, See at Lenovo

HP EliteBook 855 G8 ($1,166 off) This premium business laptop has a classic design and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a Full HD display and Windows Hello support. See at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 ($1,780 off) Lenovo's mainstream laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Plus, you get a Full HD screen, a great combination for this price. See at Lenovo

HP ZBook Studio ($3,064 off) The HP ZBook Studio is a powerful workstation with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and an NVIDIA T1200 GPU, plus 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, it has a stunning 4K display, making this ideal for creative professionals. See at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga ($2,240 off) One of the best business convertibles in the world, this laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has a stunning 13.5 QHD display, too. See at Lenovo

HP EliteBook 845 G8 ($1,053 off) If you need something smaller, this laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, plus it has a 512GB SSD. You also get a Ful HD display, so it's a great experience overall. See at HP

Chromebook deals

Finally, for the Chromebook fans, there are some good Presidents’ Day deals on Chrome OS laptops. These are great for younger students and some business users, plus they tend to be affordable. Check the deals out below.

HP Chromebook x360 14c ($200 off) The HP Chromebook x360 14 is powered by a modern Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD: It's a great convertible laptop, and it even has a Full HD display. See at Best Buy

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 ($70 off) The ASUS Chromebook C536 is a great 15-inch convertible with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It has a cool dual-tone look and a great Full HD display. See at Best Buy

Lenovo C13 Yoga Chromebook ($370 off) This Chrome OS convertible is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3205c processor, 4GB of RAM, and a128GB SSD. It has a sharp Full HD display and two comeras for calls and photos. See at Lenovo

Acer Chromebook 317 ($100 off) If you want a large laptop, the Chromebook 317 has a 17-inch Full HD display. It's powered by an Intel Pentium Silver CPU and 8GB of RAM, and you get 64GB of eMMC storage. See at Best Buy

HP Chromebook x2 11 ($210 off) If you want a light and thin Chromebook, this is for you. It has a sharp 11-inch display, a Snapdraon 7c chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. You can use it as a tablet, too. See at HP

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 ($60 off) This entry-level laptop has an Intel Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's got a sharp Full HD display with touch and pen support, so it's still a great choice. See at Best Buy

Those are some of the best Presidents’ Day laptop deals we found at writing time, but let us know if you find something even better. If you’re not limited to laptops on sale, why not check out the best laptops you can buy today to find something you love?