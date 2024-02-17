Presidents' Day weekend is here, and Best Buy is having a huge sales event with discounts on popular TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and others. So if you've been thinking about buying a new TV, now's the perfect time. Best Buy offers quick shipping and also has the option for same-day pick-up at a local store.

My Best Buy members can save even more with additional discounts, and also take advantage of extra perks like an extended return policy. Also, Best Buy credit card holders get no-interest financing for up to 24 months. With that said, let's go ahead and check out all the awesome deals during this weekend sales event.

OLED TVs

Samsung Class S89CB OLED 4K TV $1800 $3600 Save $1800 A fantastic OLED TV with a massive 77-inch screen, vibrant colors, deep black levels, and 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, you get easy access to popular streaming services with Tizen, and incredible sound with support for Dolby Atmos. $1800 at Best Buy

LG C3 OLED $1600 $2100 Save $500 The LG C3 builds on its popular predecessor and delivers a fantastic experience with its vibrant 65-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, you get easy access to popular streaming services with webOS, and easy navigation around menus with the included Magic Remote. $1600 at Best Buy

Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A75L $1500 $2000 Save $500 The Sony A75L is a 65-inch OLED TV that delivers when it comes to colors with fantastic enhancements made by XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos Pro technologies. In addition, you get fantastic sound thanks to the TV's Acoustic Surface Audio technology and support for Dolby Atmos. $1500 at Best Buy

Affordable TVs

Insignia N10 Series LED Full HD TV 24-inch model $60 $90 Save $30 This 24-inch Insignia LED TV is perfect for smaller spaces like the kitchen, guest room, or office. Right now, it's priced at just $59.99 for a limited time. $60 at Best Buy

Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV 32-inch model $100 $130 Save $30 This 32-inch Insignia LED TV offers easy access to popular streaming services with Fire TV. Since it comes in a smaller size, it's a good TV for a smaller space like a kitchen, guest room, or office. Right now, it's priced at just $99.99 for a limited time. $100 at Best Buy

TCL S3 1080p LED Smart TV 40-inch model $150 $230 Save $80 TCL's S3 1080p LED Smart TV is a perfect option for anyone looking for a smaller-sized smart TV, which also supports the best streaming apps around, thanks to its built-in Chromecast. $150 at Best Buy

While these are some of our favorite picks from Best Buy's inventory, there are plenty of other TV models on sale. So, if you don't see what you like here, it might be worth checking out the entire list because there are a lot of great options to choose from. Also, if you do happen to pick up a new TV, consider also refreshing your HDMI cables for the best possible experience. Of course, you'll want to be quick because the Presidents' Day sale is only going to be around for the next few days.