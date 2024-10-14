An OLED monitor is one of the biggest upgrades for any PC setup. By now, almost everyone knows that OLED is miles ahead of any other display technology. OLED screens can deliver true blacks, near-instant pixel response time, and superior HDR performance, thanks to self-emitting pixels that can turn on and off rapidly.

However, like any other display tech, OLED has some inherent downsides, with the risk of burn-in being the most concerning. Burn-in occurs when static images, after prolonged use, leave a permanent mark on the screen. The pixels used to display those static images degrade slightly faster than others, becoming less bright over time. Fortunately, you can prevent burn-in on your OLED monitor by taking care of it with some DOs and DON'Ts.

I won't recommend changing in-game UI settings or avoiding some titles altogether, as you should be able to enjoy your expensive OLED monitor without compromising on what you want to play or watch. Besides, unless you only play the same game for 10-12 hours a day, non-stop for a year, you don't have to worry about burn-in due to a specific game or setting.

10 Hide the desktop icons

You'll be fine without them

It's easy to hide your desktop icons on Windows, but you might be worried about living without them. As it turns out, you can swap the taskbar for most of the things you accomplish using the desktop icons. Suppose you want to launch your most-played game — you can pin all your favorites to the taskbar. If you want to access your partitions or other folders, just pin the Explorer icon to the taskbar and use it to open "This PC," "Downloads," or "Documents."

Hiding your desktop icons is a small price to pay to avoid seeing their ghosts burned into your screen. Moreover, if you're like me, you keep all your browser windows, game launchers, wallpaper apps, and other programs always open, and switch between them from the taskbar. You seldom need to go to the desktop to double-click an icon to launch a program. Personally, I always put my PC to sleep so that I can resume everything just like I left it.

You might be wondering — what about the taskbar itself? That's what I'm coming to next.

9 Hide the taskbar

Use auto-hide and you'll never go back

Just like your desktop icons, your Windows taskbar can be a permanent fixture on your desktop. Even worse, the taskbar is always there, even if you're not on the desktop and working on a document or using your browser. It's one of the most common sources of OLED burn-in on a monitor, that is, unless you hide it.

And don't worry, it's not going away; you can always bring it up by hovering your mouse where it used to be. So, you can still access all your pinned programs and games whenever you want, and also switch between open applications, if you don't like using keyboard shortcuts on Windows. Hiding the taskbar, one of the biggest fixtures of the Windows experience, can be disconcerting at first, but you'll get used to this, and save your precious OLED panel from burn-in.

8 Use Dark mode

Once you go black...

A dark theme is preferred by many users, irrespective of whether it's on their PC, phone, or browser. It looks cool, enhances the visuals on OLED and AMOLED screens, and saves battery life on some devices. Using Dark mode on Windows can have the added benefit of not wearing out your monitor's OLED pixels.

Switching to Dark mode will keep UI elements black or as dark as possible whenever you access Windows settings or browse Explorer, allowing your monitor's pixels to emit as little light as possible. This will further lower the probability of burn-in if you often find yourself changing settings or moving files and folders. As the pixels spend less time in highly illuminated states, they'll last longer, delaying burn-in for a long time.

7 Move your windows every few hours

My WFH buddies, take note

Close

If you've invested in a new OLED monitor for your "work and play" dual setup, you're probably spending 6 to 10 hours 5 to 6 days a week working on your work projects. This could be a Google Docs window, WordPress or other CMS, an Excel worksheet, or simply Outlook or Gmail. Having the same window open on your screen for hours on end might be unavoidable for work.

This will prevent uneven pixel usage on your panel, and over time, enable it to wear out uniformly.

To avoid temporary image retention or permanent burn-in, use your programs in a windowed mode, rather than going full-screen. You can then drag your open windows around the screen every 3 to 4 hours. This will prevent uneven pixel usage on your panel, and over time, enable it to wear out uniformly.

Those who regularly use a split-screen setup with 2 or 3 windows open together can use FancyZones — a PowerToys tool that allows you to snap multiple windows into different layouts. You can switch it up every few hours, moving your open windows around so that no single window stays static on the screen for too long.

6 Use animated or rotating wallpapers

Wallpaper Engine is your best friend