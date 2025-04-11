Summary RTX 50-series prices are beginning to drop across Europe, the UK, and the US.

Availability of RTX 50-series GPUs at physical retailers has increased in the US.

Tariffs on China may impact GPU prices, but brands like Asus have shifted manufacturing to bypass them.

Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series GPUs have been defined by one thing: high pricing. Although cards like the RTX 5070 are decent at MSRP, inflated prices due to high demand and tariffs have pushed Nvidia's Blackwell cards out of reach. It looks like the market is starting to correct, though. Across Europe, the UK, and the US, prices for RTX 50-series GPUs are starting to drop, hopefully signaling a return to MSRP before long.

RTX 50-series prices are starting to return to normal

Hopefully the drops aren't just a flash in the pan