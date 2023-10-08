Key Takeaways Prime Big Deal Days and Black Friday will offer significant discounts on a wide range of products, but Amazon's website will have the best sales for Prime members.

Products may sell out during Prime Day and not return to the same price for Black Friday, so if you find a good deal, it's recommended to purchase it during Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon devices like Kindles and Echo products will have the biggest discounts during Prime Big Deal Days, while TVs, especially higher-end models, are better to buy during Black Friday.

If you're looking to save big on everything from consumer electronics to home appliances, there's no better time to shop than right now. The holiday season getting closer, which means the biggest retailers will start offering exclusive deals and promotions. First up is Amazon's Big Deal Days, a two-day sales event spanning Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 that will resemble Prime Day. There's also Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be the big weekend of deals that follow the Thanksgiving holiday. With so many ways to save over the next two months, you might be wondering whether it's best to shop now or wait.

What products will go on sale during Prime Day and Black Friday?

Generally, a wide range of products will see significant discounts during both Prime Day and Black Friday. However, since Big Deal Days is a sale held by Amazon, most of the best sales and discounts will be found on Amazon's website and for those with a Prime membership. That means if you're looking for something that you can only get at another retailer, like Best Buy or Target, you'll need to wait for a Black Friday sale.

It's important to check other websites during Prime Big Deal Days, though, because occasionally, these retailers will offer competing sales to try and beat Amazon's prices. As a general rule, products across all major categories will experience sales during these events, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, and more. There are a few exceptions that we'll get to in a bit.

Will products sell out before Black Friday sales?

It's always possible that products will sell out during Prime Day sales and won't return to the same price for Black Friday. It's also possible that deals for a specific product will be better during Black Friday than Prime Day, so it's always a bit of a gamble. The choice of whether to buy a product at a certain time really comes down to what you're looking for and how much you're willing to spend.

If you find a good deal during Prime Big Deal Days and have the money to make a purchase, we recommend shoring up that product ahead of time. That way, if the product does end up selling out during Black Friday, you already have what you need. However, if your financial situation is tight and Black Friday shopping makes more sense, there's a good chance great deals will still be around in a month.

Are there any deals exclusive to Prime Day or Black Friday?

There are a few types of products that will likely see a better discount during either Prime Big Deal Days or Black Friday. If you're looking for an Amazon device, those usually see their lowest prices during the company's own sales events. That includes Kindle tablets and e-readers, Echo smart home products, Blink smart cameras, and more. Though these devices will still see slight discounts during Black Friday, the deals won't be as massive as the ones you'll find at Prime Big Deal Days.

Historically, the best time to find deals on TVs has been during Black Friday sales, and that's still generally true. The types of deals you'll find during Black Friday can vary a bit since a lot of SKUs are released around that time of the year. There are also high sell-out risks with TVs on Black Friday because most retailers have a limit on how many can be purchased at the sale price.

It's important to note that Amazon sells Fire TVs that will be heavily discounted for Prime Big Deal Days, so you should shop then for those models. However, anything on the higher end of the TV market will probably be a better buy during Black Friday.

Prime Big Deal Days vs Black Friday: The final say

There are some nuances with holiday sales events, and buyers are always looking for the best possible deal. However, it's important to not overthink your deal search. If you can afford to buy discounted products during Prime Big Deal Days, we'd suggest doing so to get your holiday shopping finished ahead of time. If you're worried that you're not getting the best deals, follow our Prime Day hubs. We'll be curating the best deals there, and we'll give you the context you need to make sure you're getting the biggest discount possible.