The shopping event known as Prime Day is winding down now, with only a few hours left on the clock before the deals are done. That doesn't mean you can't still get a bargain or two, and we're surprised that some are still available. This trio of terrific thin laptops still have stock, and each is a great deal in its own right. There's the entry-level MacBook Air, which came out in 2020 with the M1 chip and is still one of the most powerful thin and light notebooks today. Then there's our favorite Windows laptop, the future-forward Dell XPS 13 Plus, with its touchscreen and flat keyboard. And the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, which has no right to be so affordable with the screen it comes with. Here's why you should grab one while the deals are hot.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 chip

Apple has pushed the goalposts for ultralight laptops with insane battery life with the M chips. This is the older model MacBook Air with the M1 chip, but it still gets rated for 18 hours of battery life and is powerful enough for productivity tasks. This model has 8GB of RAM, which might be an issue on a Windows laptop, but the M1 keeps on going just fine. The screen is a typical, beautiful Retina display with high PPI, and the keyboard is one of the best in the industry.

The best thing isn't the hardware though, it's the 25% discount on this speedy, slimline laptop. You can get the 2020 MacBook Air M1 for $750 today, a huge saving and one that we likely won't see for some time. This is the cheapest the MacBook Air has been all year, and probably the all-time low price as well. We're not sure how Amazon still has stock, but pick one up quickly because the deal goes away at midnight.

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Air (2020) $750 $999 Save $249 Apple doesn't often discount its devices past 10% or so, but this MacBook Air M1 (2020) is a staggering 25% off the list price. That's the cheapest we've seen it all year, and probably the lowest it will ever get. $750 at Amazon

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023)

We're not sure how this affordable OLED laptop is still available, either. The standout feature is the 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED screen, running at 120Hz, with 0.2ms response time and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. That's powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. Pretty impressive specifications, but the most impressive thing is that you can get one for less than $600.

This laptop also has a huge 90Wh battery, an FHD webcam, and a fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello use. This time-limited deal likely goes away at midnight today, so don't delay if you want OLED goodness in your face while you work on spreadsheets. The only problem is that you might want to watch Netflix instead of finishing those reports, but we won't tell.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023) $600 $800 Save $200 We don't quite know how Asus can offer a 2.8K 120Hz OLED screen in a laptop that is currently discounted to under $600, but we'll take the win. You also get a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor with 8GB of DDR5 RAM, so it's no slouch. $600 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Plus

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of our favorite laptops from this year, with its future-forward looks and great specs under the hood. This deal might be running alongside Prime Day, but it comes from Best Buy and gets you nearly $350 off the normal price. That's a significant discount, which is nearly as attractive as this laptop.

The model discounted here is last years's XPS 13 Plus, which uses a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of memory. That's more than enough power to get you through any task you want to run, with the possible exception of video editing. If you need more power, there are plenty of creator laptops also on sale today.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) $1304 $1650 Save $346 Our favorite Windows ultrabook is even cheaper for Prime Day, with this deal bringing it down to $1,304 at Best Buy. You get a cool touchpad with no edges, a futuristic flat keyboard, and almost $350 off the MSRP. $1304 at Best Buy

These are the three laptops I'd choose from if I needed one right now, but maybe they're not right for you. If so, there are still deep discounts on great gaming laptops from Razer, dozens of other great laptop deals, and a handful of great deals you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of.