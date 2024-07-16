Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus $749.99 $1000 Save $250.01 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the latest middle device in the premium Galaxy Tab range. It's got a 12.4-inch AMOLED X2 screen running at 60-120Hz, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, and up to 512GB of storage. $749.99 at Amazon

Samsung fans have learned to always pay attention to Prime Day. If you're new to the Samsung ecosystem, Prime Day is a great way to score quality Samsung devices at a good discount. So why not check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ which had $250 shaved off of its retail price? Samsung tablets rarely disappoint, and this one is no exception; with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB of RAM, and an included S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is a perfect all-rounder; not too expensive, but not underpowered.

With a whopping 10,090mAh battery and a generous amount of storage to keep all your photos, files, and videos, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is both the perfect entryway into the Samsung ecosystem and a nice upgrade for those with older models. And at 25% off this Prime Day, now is the perfect time to hop on and grab one for yourself.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+?

As we covered before, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the long-lasting 10,090mAh battery make it a perfect companion for both work and play. It comes with 256GB of storage, but if that's not enough for you, you can bump it up to 512GB so you never run out of space. To top it off, its generous 12.4” AMOLED screen keeps the color balance perfect regardless of what kind of lighting you're in.

With its thin design and weighing in at 1.30 lbs, it's great for bringing with you wherever you go. Fortunately, Samsung equipped the tablet with a tough frame that uses a water and dust-resistant design so it can keep up wherever you take it. Plus, it comes with its own S Pen, so you can doodle, write, or design no matter where you are.

One thing I've always loved about Samsung devices is how they integrate easily with your other Samsung gadgets. Having both a Samsung Galaxy phone and a tablet is great; I was stunned when I copied something on my phone, only for it to tell me that I could also paste it on my tablet without me needing to set anything up. As such, if you own a Samsung phone, I do highly recommend this tablet to go with it; the interconnectivity is something you don't realize you need until you try it. Given how Prime Day deals only last for 24 hours, now is the time to act if this sounds like the tablet for you.