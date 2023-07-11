Apple products are undoubtedly some of the best, most durable devices out there. Not only are they tightly tied through the company's unrivaled ecosystem, but they also receive software updates for many years. This turns them into future-proof investments that tend to retain their resale value. As a result, these electronic goods rarely see major discounts when compared to products from other popular manufacturers. Today's your lucky day, however, as Prime Day has arrived, and Amazon has some excellent Apple products on sale.

For those unfamiliar, Prime Day is an annual event during which Amazon offers its paid subscribers some exclusive deals. The event lasts for two days only, though. So make sure you grab some of the limited-time Apple offers below before they expire for good.

Best iPad deals

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 With the powerful A13 chip, the iPad packs in quite a performance. Plus, you get a 10-hour battery life to keep that performance up for almost a day's use. Through this Amazon Prime deal, Apple's most affordable iPad becomes even cheaper. For just $249, it's quite a steal. $249 at Amazon

Apple iPad 10 $379 $449 Save $70 If you want a more modern-looking iPad that doesn't leave a hole in your pocket, then the iPad 10 is the alternative. And thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can own one for just $379. $379 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $379 $499 Save $120 If you're looking for a higher-end iPad that supports the Apple Pencil 2 and packs a more powerful chip, then this iPad Mini 6 is the one to claim. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can grab a unit for just $379. $379 at Amazon

Apple's iPads are hands down some of the best tablets out there. Not only are they supported through software updates for years, but they also are compatible with a rich library of well-optimized apps. And what's better than an iPad is a discounted iPad? Thanks to Prime Day, you get to save on the iPad 9, iPad 10, and iPad Mini 6. All three iPads support iPadOS 17, with each tablet offering unique characteristics and hardware.

Arguably, the best iPad deal for this year's Prime Day is that of the 8.3-inch iPad Mini 6. While this tablet is relatively small, it does pack some of Apple's latest technology, including Apple Pencil 2 support and the iPhone 13's mighty A15 Bionic chip — typically, the iPad Mini 6 costs $499. If you claim this limited-time deal, you can own a unit for $120 less.

If you're unsatisfied with its small form factor, however, you can grab a 10.9-inch iPad 10 instead for the same $379 price tag. Though, you'd miss out on Apple Pencil 2 support, as this tablet supports the first-gen stylus. You additionally would be relying on the A14 Bionic chipset, which is a year older than the A15. Though, through the iPad 10, you get to rely on the USB Type-C port for charging and wired data transfer rather than Lightning. Otherwise, you get a similar modern design with relatively thin bezels and no physical Home button.

If you're seeking a larger display and don't care about the exterior design, then you could save even more and own a 10.2-inch iPad 9 for just $249. While it offers a dated A13 Bionic chip, thick bezels, a physical Home button, and other outdated specs, it still is a decent tablet for those who want to consume media on a larger screen or maybe take notes and read eBooks.

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 8 $279 $399 Save $120 The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest smartwatch from the company. It offers new features like crash detection, a new temperature sensor, and a Low Power Mode for longer battery life. Wear one now for as little as $279. $279 at Amazon (Wi-Fi) $409 at Amazon (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Moving on to Apple Watches, the Series 8 and SE 2 are currently some of the best wearable deals on Prime Day. Both offer the same main sets of features and support watchOS 10, with the former packing even more tech. So regardless of the model you pick, you will be able to track your health and fitness metrics, send texts, make calls, download music for offline listening, and much more. Though, if you opt for the Series 8, you get some bonuses, such as always-on display (AOD) support, an ECG sensor, a Blood Oxygen monitor, a larger screen, and more.

So if you're trying to save as much money as you can, the Apple Watch SE 2 will be your perfect fitness companion. It starts at $199 during Prime Day, which is $50 less than its typical pricing. If you want the complete Apple Watch experience and your budget isn't a concern, then you can also save up to $120 when buying an Apple Watch Series 8. Ultimately, both deals are a steal, and we'd advise you to act fast before they expire.

Best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $90 $129 Save $39 The AirPods 2 are an excellent pick for those who want to enjoy a wireless listening experience on iPhone without overspending. Thanks to Prime Day, you can own a pair for under $100. $90 at Amazon

Apple AirPods 3 $140 $169 Save $29 The AirPods 3 are Apple's latest entry-level earbuds, offering an improved design, Spatial Audio support, and more. On Prime Day, you can own a pair for just $140. $140 at Amazon

Lastly, we have two excellent deals on Apple's 2nd and 3rd gen entry-level AirPods. For those unfamiliar, these discounted wireless earbuds offer complete and seamless integration with Apple's operating systems, including iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. So while they don't support Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) like the Pro and Max variants, they still support plenty of ecosystem features. These include Automatic Device Switching, instant pairing, and OTA software updates that fix bugs and introduce more features.

The biggest difference between the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 is that the latter support Dolby Atmos (Spatial Audio) content with head tracking, are sweat- and water-resistant, offer an extra hour of playback (6 hours in total), and have a more compact design. By buying the AirPods 2 for $90, you save $39 and get to take advantage of the aforementioned ecosystem features. If you have a higher budget and want a superior listening experience, then you can own a pair of AirPods 3 for $140, saving $29 in the process.

Which Apple products should I buy on Prime Day?

As you can see, there's a decent selection of discounted Apple products. These include a variety of iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods. If you're looking for the very best in each department, then the iPad Mini 6 offers the most superior performance (albeit a smaller display), the Apple Watch Series 8 provides the best Apple wearable experience for most users, while the AirPods 3 are an excellent pick for those who want to enjoy their music in Spatial Audio.

And, of course, if you're on a limited budget, then the lower-end products we've listed also offer complete integration with your iPhone and other Apple products. So you can supercharge your overall Apple experience without needing to spend a fortune, thanks to these limited-time Prime Day deals.