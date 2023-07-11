Apple iPad Mini 6 $380 $499 Save $119 The iPad Mini 6 is the best small tablet ever made, and also the best iPad that Apple has ever made. It combines the very best of the larger iPad Pro, with the portable form factor that the rest of the iPad range is missing. As a result, you have the professional yet portable tablet you’ve always wanted. $380 at Amazon

If you want a compact tablet powerful enough to breeze through most day-to-day tasks and some basic productivity, you can't go wrong with the latest iPad Mini. And you should buy it right away, as it's down to its lowest price yet for Prime Day. The iPad Mini 6 usually retails for around $500, but you can snag it at a 24% discount ($120 off) for a limited time. That brings it down to just $380, which is a great price for what's essentially one of the best tablets currently on the market.

The iPad Mini 6 is hard to beat at $380

As we mentioned in our review of the iPad Mini 6, we believe it's the best iPad ever released. And this Prime Day deal makes it an even better value proposition for most users. Powered by Apple's in-house A15 Bionic chipset, the iPad Mini 6 offers a fast and smooth multitasking experience, an impressive set of software features, an extensive library of optimized apps, and great battery life.

While it lacks some of the features found on the premium iPad Pro, the iPad Mini is still a great buy for those who don't need the extra power for demanding tasks like video editing or a high refresh rate ProMotion display. It's also a decent choice for budding artists, as it supports the second-gen Apple Pencil. You'll have to purchase it separately, but you don't have to pay full price, as it's also available at a $40 discount on Prime Day.