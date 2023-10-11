Prime Day is a savings event for items both big and small. Although it isn’t one of the most exciting Prime Day deals, top battery brands are offering tantalizing discounts on batteries of all sizes, making today a great chance to stock up. This is especially true if you just picked up some new gadgets that require AA or AAA batteries. Amazon has you covered if you need a more obscure battery type, too. Here are the best Prime Day battery deals for stocking up on home essentials.

Energizer AA Batteries and AAA Batteries 48-Pack

If you want to stay topped off with a mix of the two most popular battery types, this is the Prime Day deal for you. Until midnight today, you can snag a combo pack of Energizer batteries that includes 24 AA batteries and 24 AAA batteries. These are the most common batteries for powering remotes and other portable electronics, and this is Energizer’s longest-lasting type of battery. And while supplies last, you’ll find them for 31% off MSRP.

Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries 28-Pack

If you wish to accumulate a well-rounded stockpile of batteries, the bulk of your reserve should be AA batteries. And right now, this Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries 28-Pack is discounted by 32% off its normal price. According to online price tracker CamelCamelCamel, this is actually a historical low for this pack. Duracell’s Coppertops last up to 12 years in storage, too, so you can rely on these batteries for the next decade or more.

Energizer Alkaline Power AAA Batteries 32-Pack

From small toys to remote controls, to game controllers, to clocks, to flashlights, AAA batteries power a surprising amount of things in the average American home. And with a 32-pack from Energizer currently discounted by 37%, now is an ideal time to stock up. Energizer is one of the most reputable battery brands, and its Alkaline Power batteries are guaranteed to last up to 10 years in storage. This is a great buy-it-and-forget-it purchase to power all of your non-rechargeable devices. And don’t worry — Amazon has you covered on rechargeable devices as well.

Energizer Alkaline Power D Batteries 12-Pack

While D batteries are less common than AA or AAA batteries, they are crucial to have during an emergency situation. That’s because they are more popular for powering larger portable light sources as well as radios and other transmitters. If you know you’re low on D batteries already, do yourself a favor and snag this 12-pack of Duracells while it is still 30% off for Prime Day. They are guaranteed to last 10 years in storage, so you’ll be set with these for a good while.

Duracell Coppertop D Batteries 8-Pack

The deal for this Duracell Coppertop D Batteries 8-Pack is not quite as alluring as that for the Energizer Alkaline Power D Batteries 12-Pack above, but it is still a good purchase if Energizer’s deal goes out of stock. Additionally, this purchase does represent a lower overall investment, even though the sale is less potent at only 18% off MSRP. That said, either option is better than waiting until you need some and buying them with a department store markup.

Energizer Alkaline Power C Batteries 12-Pack

While less common than D batteries, C batteries are still used to power a surprisingly high amount of modern flashlights, cameras, radios, musical instruments, and more. If you have some crucial portable devices that are powered by C batteries, then you would be wise to have a few extra on hand for a rainy day. May I suggest the Energizer Alkaline Power C Batteries 12-Pack? It’s 30% off its normal price through the duration of Prime Day, making now a great time to buy. Make sure you have a way to keep your phone juiced up, too.

Energizer Alkaline Power 9 Volt Batteries 8-Pack

9 Volt batteries are a must-have accessory for any homeowner. These long-lasting batteries are used to power crucial appliances like smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and handheld meters. If nothing else, it’s worth having these on hand to avoid annoying “low battery detected” alerts on these life-saving devices. Just do yourself a favor and stock up on some while they are 30% off for Prime Day. You can thank me when your house doesn’t burn down.

Prime Day battery deals: The bottom line

Prime Day is one of the most unconventional shopping holidays around. Year after year, it’s proven to be both Black Friday 2.0 and a home essential shopping event simultaneously. Even if you don’t plan on buying yourself anything fancy for the occasion, there is always money to be saved on small purchases like an outlet extender or, in this case, more batteries. And it’s a solid sales concept, for that matter. Batteries have incredibly long shelf lives, so prudent shoppers will recognize that they should just stock up on the cheap while they can. Well played, Amazon, I’m in for a 48-pack.