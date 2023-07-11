With Prime Day upon us, if you're in search of a new pair of headphones or earphones, you may want to pay attention to the sale that Beats is holding on Amazon. There's up to 54% off to be had on the company's audio products, with recent favorites like the Beats Studio Buds+ going on sale alongside cheaper devices, too.

The Beats Studio Buds+ going on sale, in particular, is a surprising occurrence, as these earphones only launched in the last couple of months. In fact, on Amazon, this particular sale is the first time we're ever seeing them discounted. It's by $20 too, which means you'll be saving nearly 12% by picking them up at $150. XDA's Brady Snyder reviewed these earphones and considered them a viable, cheaper alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro — pretty high praise if you ask me. They even work well on Android too.

If you're looking for something a little bit cheaper, the regular Beats Studio Buds are at an even cheaper price. Plummeting from $150 to $90, you'll save 40% on these earphones. If you fancy something over-ear instead, though, then the Beats Studio 3 might be more up your alley. These headphones are particularly revered for their long battery life, offering up to 40 hours of listening time with noise-canceling off.

There are a ton of other Beats products on sale too, so be sure to check out the link above to check out the entire deal range. We've also selected some of our favorites below that you can check out too.